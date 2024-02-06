Carlito Galvez Jr. Grapples with Corruption Accusations Over MILF Decommissioning Process

In a recent Senate Committee on National Defense hearing, Philippine Presidential Peace Adviser Carlito Galvez Jr. found himself under fire as Senator Raffy Tulfo raised allegations of potential corruption in the decommissioning of former Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) combatants. The intense debate hinged on a notable disparity between the number of surrendered combatants and the decommissioned firearms, raising serious questions about the integrity of the decommissioning process.

Disparity in Numbers Raises Eyebrows

Galvez reported that an impressive figure of 26,132 combatants had put down their arms and surrendered, yet a mere 4,625 firearms had been decommissioned. This significant discrepancy did not escape Senator Tulfo's scrutiny, who expressed profound concerns over the P2.6 billion of public funds spent in the process. Notably, the decommissioned combatants were allowed to keep their personally owned firearms, a fact that further fueled Tulfo's doubts.

Galvez Defends the Decommissioning Process

Struck by the corruption accusations, Galvez staunchly defended the decommissioning process. He asserted that personal firearms were part of a separate program, thereby not subjected to decommissioning. His defense, however, failed to satisfy Tulfo, who accused the body overseeing the process of 'milking money' and demanded irrefutable proof of the decommissioning expenditures.

Unsettled Accusations and Promises

Offended by the corruption charges, Galvez promised to provide evidence vindicating the process at the next hearing. Yet, the senator persisted, stating that the discrepancy in numbers indicated corruption. He highlighted the need for a thorough explanation, particularly given the significant amount of public funds involved. Thus, the hearing ended with unsettled accusations and promises of proof in the forthcoming session.

The heated exchange between Galvez and Tulfo during the Senate Committee on National Defense hearing has ignited a national debate on the integrity of the decommissioning process. As the nation awaits the next hearing, one thing is clear: the pursuit for transparency and accountability in public affairs remains a relentless endeavor.