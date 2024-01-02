CARICOM’s New Chairman Outlines Vision for 2024, Stresses Unity and Prosperity

The dawn of 2024 brings a shift in leadership within the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), with His Excellency Mohamed Irfaan Ali stepping into the role of Chairman. His inaugural New Year statement reached out to the citizens of the Caribbean, expressing optimism for the year ahead and laying out a comprehensive vision for CARICOM in 2024.

Gratitude and Vision for CARICOM

Ali expressed his appreciation for the diligent efforts of his predecessor, the Honourable Roosevelt Skerrit, Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of Dominica, whose six-month tenure concluded at the end of 2023. Skerrit’s ongoing involvement in CARICOM’s initiatives, his leadership, and his contributions to regional development were acknowledged with gratitude.

The incoming Chairman emphasized the importance of regional security, advocating for the preservation of the Caribbean and Latin America as a Zone of Peace. Ali underscored the need to respect international law and to address border disputes in a peaceful manner. The ‘War on Guns’ campaign, a strategic initiative to combat crime and violence, was highlighted, along with a firm commitment to restoring peace and stability in Haiti.

Sustainable Development and Security

Ali outlined a series of goals aimed at bolstering food and nutrition security, with a specific focus on reducing the region’s food import bill and progressing towards the ambitious ’25 by 2025′ target. Energy sustainability was another topic of high priority, coupled with the necessity to improve regional transportation.

Ali advocated for the operationalization of the Loss and Damage Fund, urging major emitters to fulfill their commitments to reduce emissions that pose significant threats to climate-sensitive states. The statement also commemorated the 50th anniversary of the integration movement, pledging continued efforts to strengthen the CARICOM Single Market and Economy.

Engaging Stakeholders and Youth Empowerment

The Chairman called for a more significant involvement of the private sector, labor organizations, and civil society in CARICOM’s initiatives. He recognized the potential of youth and stressed the need for partnerships to foster innovative approaches for economic development.

Ali emphasized the necessity of delivering high-quality health services, relevant education, secure living environments, job creation, and investment-friendly financial climates. He expressed confidence in the initiatives being implemented to make CARICOM a community for all.

Looking Ahead

Guyana will chair the Conference of Heads of Government from January 1 to June 30, with the 46th Regular Meeting scheduled for February in Georgetown. This event will continue the 50th-anniversary celebrations of the integration movement.

Ali’s message was one of optimism, unity, and prosperity for the New Year, blessing the citizens of CARICOM with the hope of a peaceful and prosperous 2024.