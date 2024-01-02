en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Caretaker Prime Minister Visits Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain: A Unified Front and Clarifications on Balochistan

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:16 am EST
Caretaker Prime Minister Visits Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain: A Unified Front and Clarifications on Balochistan

In a recent and significant political development, Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, the Caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan, paid a visit to the residence of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, the chief of the Pakistan Muslim League (Q). The prime minister’s visit aimed to inquire about the health and well-being of the veteran politician and to engage in discussions regarding the current state of affairs in Pakistan.

Unifying Forces in Politics

Accompanying Kakar was the Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi. Their joint visit represents a unified front from the caretaker government, showcasing a commitment to coherence and consensus in the political landscape of Pakistan. During the visit, Kakar expressed appreciation for Hussain’s approach to politics. He lauded the seasoned politician’s strategies, which are rooted in principles of tolerance and reconciliation, vital in the current scenario. The Prime Minister’s praises also extended to Naqvi, whom he lauded for his service, efficiency, and hard work in his role as the Chief Minister.

Addressing Media on Balochistan

Furthermore, Kakar took the opportunity to address media queries concerning the portrayal of issues related to families from Balochistan. He clarified that the negative depiction of these issues in media narratives was contrary to the reality on the ground. The Prime Minister emphasized the solidarity of the Baloch people with the state of Pakistan, countering the negative perceptions fostered in the media.

Condemning Violence and Reassuring Commitment

Kakar condemned the violence inflicted upon civilians in Balochistan by terrorists and militants. He highlighted the gross injustice meted out to professionals like doctors, lawyers, and teachers, who have become targets of such violence. The Prime Minister reassured that the state is committed to fighting these destructive forces with full strength. He expressed regret that certain media outlets were spreading confusion and conflating issues, thereby creating a distorted image of the situation in Balochistan.

0
Health Pakistan Politics
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Virios Therapeutics Receives FDA Nod for Advancement of Long-COVID Treatment

By BNN Correspondents

BND Unveils Updated Restaurant Inspection Database for 2023

By Ayesha Mumtaz

New Year's Honours 2024: Occupational Health Leaders Recognized

By Nimrah Khatoon

FDA Guidance Paves Way for Virios Therapeutics' Long-COVID Treatment

By Mazhar Abbas

Post-Holiday Health Recovery: Nutrition Expert Suggests Probiotics, Mu ...
@Health · 25 seconds
Post-Holiday Health Recovery: Nutrition Expert Suggests Probiotics, Mu ...
heart comment 0
Focus Pharmacology: Revolutionizing the Vitamin Industry with Pharmacist-Approved Supplements

By Muhammad Jawad

Focus Pharmacology: Revolutionizing the Vitamin Industry with Pharmacist-Approved Supplements
Virios Therapeutics: New Horizons in Antiviral Treatments

By BNN Correspondents

Virios Therapeutics: New Horizons in Antiviral Treatments
New Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery Centre Opened in Muddenahalli

By Dil Bar Irshad

New Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery Centre Opened in Muddenahalli
NeoGenomics, Inc. to Participate in J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

By BNN Correspondents

NeoGenomics, Inc. to Participate in J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Latest Headlines
World News
Kentucky Wildcats: A Promising Leap into 2024's College Basketball Landscape
18 seconds
Kentucky Wildcats: A Promising Leap into 2024's College Basketball Landscape
Virios Therapeutics Receives FDA Nod for Advancement of Long-COVID Treatment
19 seconds
Virios Therapeutics Receives FDA Nod for Advancement of Long-COVID Treatment
BND Unveils Updated Restaurant Inspection Database for 2023
22 seconds
BND Unveils Updated Restaurant Inspection Database for 2023
New Year's Honours 2024: Occupational Health Leaders Recognized
22 seconds
New Year's Honours 2024: Occupational Health Leaders Recognized
FDA Guidance Paves Way for Virios Therapeutics' Long-COVID Treatment
26 seconds
FDA Guidance Paves Way for Virios Therapeutics' Long-COVID Treatment
Post-Holiday Health Recovery: Nutrition Expert Suggests Probiotics, Multivitamins
30 seconds
Post-Holiday Health Recovery: Nutrition Expert Suggests Probiotics, Multivitamins
Focus Pharmacology: Revolutionizing the Vitamin Industry with Pharmacist-Approved Supplements
1 min
Focus Pharmacology: Revolutionizing the Vitamin Industry with Pharmacist-Approved Supplements
Maduro Claims Russia's Victory in Economic War Despite Western Sanctions
1 min
Maduro Claims Russia's Victory in Economic War Despite Western Sanctions
New Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery Centre Opened in Muddenahalli
1 min
New Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery Centre Opened in Muddenahalli
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
1 hour
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
3 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
5 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
5 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
6 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
7 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
7 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app