Courts & Law

Caretaker PM Kakar Emphasizes Accountability for ‘Masterminds’ Behind May 9 Riots

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:07 pm EST | Updated: Jan 8, 2024 at 11:13 pm EST
In a stirring address to the nation, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar of Pakistan laid significant emphasis on the urgent necessity of holding accountable the instigators behind the May 9 riots. The riots, which saw a targeted attack on military installations, followed the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder, Imran Khan.

Accountability and Justice, Not Collective Punishment

Prime Minister Kakar stressed that the investigations are in full swing and insisted on prompt legal actions against the culprits. However, he was clear in his stance that the entire PTI should not bear the brunt for the actions of a few. He voiced regret for those evading court proceedings, highlighting the potential negative impacts this could have on their political activities, especially with the crucial elections looming around the corner.

The Role of the Election Commission of Pakistan

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is actively working to ensure that the judicial process remains free from any political bias. The findings of the investigations, once complete, will be duly communicated to the public, stated the Prime Minister. He refrained from commenting on Imran Khan’s personal involvement, citing insufficient information.

Upcoming Elections and Peaceful Transition of Power

Looking ahead, Kakar pointed to the upcoming elections on February 8, emphasizing the need for a peaceful transition of power. He did not mince words while criticizing the previous PTI government’s lack of political maturity and confrontational approach with institutions.

Addressing Issues in Balochistan

Turning his attention to Balochistan, Kakar underscored the pressing need for militants to lay down arms for a meaningful resolution. He expressed his disappointment at the failure of the criminal justice system in tackling terrorism and the lack of convictions, despite substantial losses. He called for systemic reforms and expressed his unwavering faith in democracy, drawing parallels to the gradual progress witnessed in Europe.

Courts & Law Pakistan Politics Terrorism
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

