Caretaker Minister Calls for Justice for May 9 Incidents, Offers Resignation in Solidarity

In a recent press conference at the Itlaa cell Civil Secretariat in Peshawar, Caretaker Minister for Information and Public Relations, Feroze Jamal Kakakhel, voiced his demand for accountability and justice in light of the events that transpired on May 9. In attendance was Anwar Sher Khan, the brother of the late Captain Kernal Sher Khan, a recognized martyr of the nation.

Calling for Accountability

During the conference, Minister Kakakhel stressed the necessity of bringing those responsible for the May 9 transgressions to justice, particularly the individuals who disrespected the memory of martyrs and the national flag. He highlighted the importance of maintaining the sanctity of martyrs and the national symbol, which were blatantly disregarded during the incidents.

Martyrs’ Sacrifices Remembered

Minister Kakakhel paid homage to the sacrifices of two notable martyrs, Captain Kernal Sher Khan and Captain Amar, underscoring the nation’s obligation to ensure severe penalties for those who violated the sanctity of their memory. The minister’s emotional response to the unresolved issues and the delayed justice led him to express his intent to resign in solidarity with the martyrs’ families.

Anwar Sher Khan Speaks Out

Also lending his voice to the issue was Anwar Sher Khan, brother of the late Captain Kernal Sher Khan. He condemned the disrespect shown towards the national symbols and paid tribute to his brother’s ultimate sacrifice for the country. Following the conference, he held a meeting with the caretaker Chief Minister Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah to further discuss the matter.