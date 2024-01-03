en English
Health

Caretaker Minister Calls for Consensus on Economic Direction in Pakistan’s Senate Session

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:36 am EST
Caretaker Minister Calls for Consensus on Economic Direction in Pakistan’s Senate Session

At a Senate session in Pakistan, Caretaker Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Murtaza Solangi, made a clarion call to political parties, urging a consensus on the country’s economic trajectory. Aligning economic challenges with issues such as human trafficking, Solangi emphasized the imperative of focusing on core matters as the elections loom.

Addressing the Elephant in the Room: Economic Challenges

Through his address, Solangi underscored the significant role economic stability plays in mitigating long-standing issues like human trafficking. He suggested that an improved economic scenario could ultimately deter individuals from risking their lives for better prospects abroad. Solangi’s appeal wasn’t limited to the economic sphere but extended to the pressing issue of water wastage.

The Senate session brought to light the criticality of water conservation, leading to the Chair advocating for awareness campaigns, one of them potentially through Pakistan Television (PTV). The discussion on water scarcity was an indirect acknowledgment of the imminent global water crisis and the need for immediate action.

Unity in the Face of Adversity

Responding to the call for unity, Opposition Leader Shahzad Waseem emphasized policy continuity and economic stability as prerequisites for tackling national issues. Waseem’s concurrence on the importance of political tolerance echoed Solangi’s sentiment, outlining a unified front in the face of adversity.

Health Sector: A Ray of Hope

Amidst the discussion of economic and political challenges, the session also saw a glimmer of hope from the Health Sector. Minister for National Health Services, Dr. Nadeem Jan, highlighted past neglects in the health sector. He advocated increasing the current expenditure of one percent of GDP on health services to two percent, in an effort to improve the sector’s standing.

Dr. Jan took pride in the nationwide increase in immunization rates from fifty percent to seventy-seven percent, signaling a positive shift in health priorities. The Senate session concluded with an adjournment, with the next meeting scheduled for Friday at 10:30 AM.

Health Pakistan Politics
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

