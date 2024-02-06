Caretaker Government in Pakistan Addresses Missing Persons Issue with Comprehensive Recommendations

On February 6, Murtaza Solangi, the Caretaker Minister for Information, Broadcasting, and Parliamentary Affairs in Islamabad, announced a significant stride made by the caretaker government in addressing the pressing issue of missing persons in Pakistan. The government has devised a comprehensive set of recommendations, which is the outcome of thorough deliberations involving various bodies, including the commission and committee constituted specifically for this issue. The high court's guidance, coupled with insights from civil society and the media, have been instrumental in shaping these recommendations. The caretaker government is poised to pass on these recommendations to the successor government, emphasizing the seriousness and commitment towards resolving the missing persons issue.

Financial Assistance for Families of Missing Persons

The Government of Pakistan has decided to extend a financial grant worth Rs. 2.5 million to the families of missing persons. This initiative, part of the National Consensus & Legal Resolution (NCLR) on Missing Persons (MPs), is a strategic move to counter the campaign by anti-state agencies against state and security forces. It also aims to offer some solace to the families of missing persons by providing them with economic assistance. The announcement of this financial package is expected to be made by the caretaker Prime Minister, Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar, in a cabinet meeting.

Preparation of Comprehensive Recommendations

Murtaza Solangi, the Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting, confirmed that the interim government has prepared extensive recommendations on the issue of missing persons. These recommendations are to be forwarded to the upcoming elected government. The commission and committee constituted for this issue have played a significant role in the formulation of these recommendations.

The Role of Various Bodies in Formulating the Recommendations

Several bodies, including the high court, civil society, and the media, have contributed their insights and guidance in the formulation of these recommendations. The collaborative effort has led to a comprehensive approach to tackle the issue of missing persons in Pakistan, underscoring the seriousness with which the caretaker government is treating this matter.