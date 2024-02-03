Care for the Environment & Democracy: Solangi Announces Election Preparations & Tree Planting Drive

In a bid to uphold democratic processes and reinforce security, Pakistan's Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Murtaza Solangi, announced in an Islamabad press conference that the upcoming elections will be conducted with utmost transparency and fairness. With a scheduled date in place, the caretaker government has pledged its commitment to the Election Commission of Pakistan's timetable and has set aside substantial resources to facilitate the election process.

Securing the Elections

Security measures for the national elections have been meticulously planned and include a comprehensive three-tiered system. The police will serve as the primary security force, ensuring law and order at polling stations. Supplementing the police, the Civil Armed Forces and the Armed Forces of Pakistan have been designated as backup and quick reaction forces. This setup is aimed at instilling confidence in the citizens and ensuring the integrity of the electoral process.

Emphasizing Transparency

Reasserting the government's commitment to democratic values, Solangi highlighted the rise in registered women voters, the significant number of candidates running for election, and the youth survey results. The latter indicates the majority's anticipation of fair elections despite concerns about political interference and a lack of confidence in the election commission. The presence of international observers and journalists to oversee the election process further underscores the government's commitment to transparency.

Commitment to Environmental Conservation

Aside from electoral matters, Solangi also launched a tree planting campaign within the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. Saplings donated by the Private Schools Association will be planted in various offices of the Ministry, including the Pakistan Television (PTV) headquarters. This move underlines the government's dedication to maintaining a green environment, a commitment that aligns with the global shift towards sustainability.