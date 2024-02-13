Carbon County Considers Centralized Dispatch System for Enhanced Emergency Response

In a move that could redefine emergency response in Carbon County, the Sheriff's Office is contemplating an expansion of its dispatch services to encompass the entire county. The current setup sees the Town of Saratoga running its own dispatch services and contracting for Encampment, while Rawlins and the Sheriff's Office manage theirs independently. The rest of the municipalities, including Hanna, Medicine Bow, and Baggs, contract with the Sheriff's Office.

A Shift in the Tides

The potential transition comes as Saratoga Police Chief Mike Morris grapples with staffing challenges at the town's 24/7 dispatch center. This predicament has led to a consideration of relinquishing all dispatching duties to the Sheriff's Office for the Platte Valley region.

A Unified Front for Enhanced Efficiency

Presently, 15 dispatchers are distributed across three law enforcement agencies within the county. Sheriff Alex Bakken is optimistic that consolidating all dispatching duties under one roof will not only yield financial savings but also expedite response times.

The PowerPhone Investment

County commissioners have greenlit an investment of $110,000 for a new emergency 911 system called PowerPhone. This advanced system is set to be implemented in Rawlins, Saratoga, and the Sheriff's Office, further bolstering the county's emergency response capabilities.

As Carbon County stands on the brink of this significant shift, the potential benefits of a centralized dispatch system are palpable. If successful, this move could serve as a blueprint for other counties in Wyoming, transforming the landscape of emergency dispatch services in the state.

