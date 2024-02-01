Caracas Mayor Reports on Success of 1x10 System of Good Government

Marking a significant stride towards improved civic services, Caracas Mayor Carmen Meléndez proudly unveiled the achievements of the 1x10 System of Good Government throughout 2023. The system has proven effective, resolving an impressive 89.45 percent of water-related cases, amounting to a total of 30,612.

Financial Backing and Effective Governance

Meléndez confirmed that the funding for these accomplishments exceeded 2.7 billion bolívars, sourced from various revenues. These include surplus income, government transfers, and other sources, which have been instrumental in facilitating the resolution of water-related issues.

Compliance with Presidential Mandates

The Mayor also reported on the city's compliance with three mandates from President Nicolás Maduro. These directives, focused on education, health, and water, have resulted in the recovery and provision of schools, popular services, and clinics, with the invaluable collaboration of different ministries.

Improved Services and Acknowledgements

Meléndez acknowledged the significant improvement in services, expressing gratitude to various teams and organizations for their support. Among these were the Bolivarian National Police, the Municipal Institute of Risk Management and Disaster Administration, and the Libertador Municipal Services Corporation. Their invaluable contribution has been instrumental in enhancing services for the welfare of Caracas's inhabitants.

In conclusion, Caracas's progress under the 1x10 System of Good Government underscores the city's commitment to improving the quality of life for its residents. By addressing water-related cases promptly and efficiently, and by adhering to presidential mandates focused on education, health, and water, Caracas stands as a beacon of effective governance and civic progress.