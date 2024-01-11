en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Capitol Riot Participant Gilbert Fonticoba Sentenced to Four Years in Prison

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 6:00 pm EST
Capitol Riot Participant Gilbert Fonticoba Sentenced to Four Years in Prison

Gilbert Fonticoba, a participant in the notorious January 6th Capitol riot, has been sentenced to a stern four years in federal prison. His lack of remorse for his actions and his subsequent false claims about the event have marked him as a striking figure in the aftermath of the riot. A former member of the Miami-Dade County Republican Executive Committee and associated with the Proud Boys group, Fonticoba’s role in the violence demonstrated a deliberate intent to disrupt the certification of the Electoral College vote.

Fonticoba’s Role in the Capitol Riot

Fonticoba was found guilty of breaching the Capitol grounds and building and aiding in the destruction of a black metal fence. His interference with law enforcement officers further exemplified his role in the chaos. The government’s sentencing memorandum highlighted his intentional and coordinated actions, marking him as a significant figure in the riot. His role extended beyond mere participation, as he was part of a 100-man-strong force that encircled the Capitol and helped dismantle a barricade to gain entrance.

False Claims and Lack of Remorse

In the aftermath of the riot, Fonticoba made false claims that the FBI and Antifa orchestrated the event as a ‘false flag’ operation. His allegations were baseless, serving only to fuel misinformation and confusion. His lack of remorse extends beyond denial, as he continued to celebrate the events of January 6th, showing disdain towards those who protected the Capitol and rejected the violence. He used derogatory language against these individuals, displaying a disturbing lack of respect or understanding for the gravity of the events.

Implications and Future Actions

Fonticoba’s sentencing is a significant development in the legal fallout from the Capitol riot. It sends a clear message to those who participated in the riot and continue to perpetuate false narratives about the event. Despite Fonticoba seeking a sentence of less than five months, the judge granted a slight downward variance to 48 months, reflecting the severity of his actions. His sentencing marks him as the latest Proud Boy member to receive jail time for their involvement in the riot. Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump, suggested to have incited the January 6th events, is running for president again, facing multiple criminal counts unrelated to the Capitol riot.

0
Crime Politics United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
3 mins ago
38-Year Cold Case Solved: Jacksonville Homicide Victim Annie Mae Ernest’s Murderer Identified
In a resolution that has spanned nearly four decades, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has finally identified the suspect in the homicide of 38-year-old Annie Mae Ernest, a case that has kept Ernest’s family in the throes of uncertainty since her body was discovered on September 9, 1985. The suspect, Robert Richard Van Pelt, known for
38-Year Cold Case Solved: Jacksonville Homicide Victim Annie Mae Ernest’s Murderer Identified
Toronto's Challenges: Brewing Concerns, Healthcare Crisis, and Tax Hikes
22 mins ago
Toronto's Challenges: Brewing Concerns, Healthcare Crisis, and Tax Hikes
Springfield Woman Sentenced for Bank Robbery; Accomplice Already in Prison
36 mins ago
Springfield Woman Sentenced for Bank Robbery; Accomplice Already in Prison
NHS Nurse Steven Hicks on Trial for Alleged Sexual Assault at Reading Crown Court
10 mins ago
NHS Nurse Steven Hicks on Trial for Alleged Sexual Assault at Reading Crown Court
Bronx Woman Sentenced for Assaulting MTA Conductor with a Pumpkin
15 mins ago
Bronx Woman Sentenced for Assaulting MTA Conductor with a Pumpkin
U.S. Supreme Court Deliberates on Landmark Case Challenging Substitute Expert Testimony
17 mins ago
U.S. Supreme Court Deliberates on Landmark Case Challenging Substitute Expert Testimony
Latest Headlines
World News
Kentucky Communities Receive $4.7 Million Grant For Mental Health Crisis Response Teams
2 mins
Kentucky Communities Receive $4.7 Million Grant For Mental Health Crisis Response Teams
Health Alert Issued Following Hepatitis A Case at South Jersey Olive Garden
4 mins
Health Alert Issued Following Hepatitis A Case at South Jersey Olive Garden
Fashion Meets Wellness: The Revolution of Acupressure Apple Watch Bands
5 mins
Fashion Meets Wellness: The Revolution of Acupressure Apple Watch Bands
UK Government Convenes National Security Meeting; Sunak Discusses Houthi Threat with Egypt's President
5 mins
UK Government Convenes National Security Meeting; Sunak Discusses Houthi Threat with Egypt's President
Vivek Ramaswamy Labels Nikki Haley a 'Trojan Horse' for Democrats
5 mins
Vivek Ramaswamy Labels Nikki Haley a 'Trojan Horse' for Democrats
FC Cincinnati Bolsters Attack with Corey Baird Signing
5 mins
FC Cincinnati Bolsters Attack with Corey Baird Signing
End of a Dynasty: Nick Saban Announces Retirement from Alabama Football
7 mins
End of a Dynasty: Nick Saban Announces Retirement from Alabama Football
ECB's Christine Lagarde Warns of Threat from Potential Trump Re-Election
8 mins
ECB's Christine Lagarde Warns of Threat from Potential Trump Re-Election
Ashwagandha Extract Shows Promise in ALS Treatment: A Breakthrough at Université Laval
10 mins
Ashwagandha Extract Shows Promise in ALS Treatment: A Breakthrough at Université Laval
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
5 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
6 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
6 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
7 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
8 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
9 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
10 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
10 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
11 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app