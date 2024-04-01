Capitol Officers Criticize Trump for Praising Jan 6 Rioters, Question Law and Order Stance

Former Capitol Police Sgt. Aquilino Gonell and D.C. Metropolitan Police Officer Daniel Hodges have publicly rebuked former President Donald Trump for his support of individuals convicted for their roles in the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot. During a press conference, they challenged Trump's commitment to law and order, highlighting his contradiction in supporting those who sought to overturn the democracy they were sworn to protect.

Defending Democracy Against Claims of Support

At a gathering hosted by President Joe Biden's reelection campaign, Gonell and Hodges voiced their dismay at Trump's stance, particularly his promise to pardon the rioters, some of whom assaulted police officers. "He can't claim to support law and order and at the same time support those who tried to upend our democracy," Gonell stated, expressing the deep betrayal felt by officers who defended the Capitol. Hodges added, noting the absurdity of being attacked by individuals Trump now labels as "unbelievable patriots."

Trump's Controversial Rhetoric and Actions

Trump's recent actions, including posting a video suggesting violence against President Biden and attacking federal judges, have intensified concerns about his embrace of authoritarian tendencies and violent rhetoric. This behavior, coupled with his unwavering support for the January 6 rioters, has alarmed not only the officers who stood against the mob but also members of Congress and the judiciary. Federal Judge Reggie Walton's rare public criticism of Trump underscores the growing unease about the potential implications of his actions on the rule of law.

