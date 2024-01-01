en English
Politics

Capitol Hill Lawmakers Share New Year Resolutions for 2024: A Glimpse Into Personal Aspirations and National Hopes

By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 1, 2024 at 8:59 am EST
Capitol Hill Lawmakers Share New Year Resolutions for 2024: A Glimpse Into Personal Aspirations and National Hopes

As the echo of New Year celebrations starts to fade and 2024 begins to unfold, lawmakers on Capitol Hill have been sharing their unique New Year’s resolutions. These reflect not only their personal aspirations but also their hopes for the nation in the year to come.

Order Amidst Chaos

Representative Ashley Hinson, a Republican from Iowa, has a straightforward but essential resolution – to stay organized. With a busy January expected in the House, involving critical government funding and impending deadlines, this resolution seems more a necessity than a luxury. Hinson, who frequently travels between Iowa and Washington, D.C., emphasizes the importance of maintaining order amidst the chaos, both at work and home.

Cherishing Family Ties

Representative Seth Moulton, a Democrat from Massachusetts, on the other hand, has set a resolution that hits close to home. He resolves to spend more time with his loved ones, a sentiment many can resonate with after the challenges of recent years. Similarly, Representative Tim Burchett, a Republican from Tennessee, aspires to be a better husband and man, with a focus on cherishing his family, including his ‘crazy smart’ and intuitive teenage daughter.

Yearning for Unity

Representative Greg Pence, a Republican from Texas, brings a political flavor to his resolution. After a tumultuous legislative year that saw a divided GOP majority, Pence expresses a desire for unity. This sentiment seems to echo across the aisle, reflecting a collective yearning to move past divisions and towards constructive dialogue and collaboration.

Health, Freedom and Effort

Lastly, Representative Carlos Gimenez, a Republican from Florida, has a dual resolution – for his family to remain healthy and for the country to stay on the right track. He underlines the importance of preserving the nation’s freedom, acknowledging that such an achievement requires constant effort.

These resolutions, personal yet so deeply intertwined with the fate of the nation, come after a year marked by political dysfunction and major world conflicts. They represent lawmakers’ renewed focus on organization, unity, and familial bonds – elements that, they hope, will guide the nation towards a brighter 2024.

Politics United States
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

