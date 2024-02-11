CAPF Exam Goes Multilingual: A New Language of Opportunity for 13 Regional Languages

A New Language of Opportunity: CAPF Exam Goes Multilingual

In an unprecedented move, the Constable (General Duty) examination for recruitment in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) will be conducted in 13 regional languages, besides Hindi and English, from February 20 to March 7, 2024. This decision, spearheaded by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, is expected to provide equal employment opportunities for candidates across the nation and promote regional languages.

Breaking Barriers: The Multilingual Examination

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has announced that the Constable (General Duty) Examination for recruitment in CAPFs will be held in Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Odia, Urdu, Punjabi, Manipuri, and Konkani, apart from English and Hindi. This historic shift aims to improve the selection prospects of lakhs of youths and increase the examination's reach among candidates nationwide.

Around 48 lakh candidates are expected to participate in this recruitment drive, which will take place in 128 cities across the country. The question papers will be prepared carefully in all the mentioned languages to ensure fairness and accuracy.

Promoting Local Participation and Regional Languages

The decision to conduct the exam in multiple languages was taken by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to increase local youth participation in CAPFs and promote regional languages. This initiative is a significant step towards bridging the linguistic divide and providing equal opportunities to candidates from diverse linguistic backgrounds.

The move is expected to encourage more young people to apply for positions in the CAPFs, as they can now take the examination in their preferred regional language. This development will not only broaden the talent pool for the CAPFs but also foster inclusivity and representation in these forces.

A Step Towards Inclusive Growth

The MHA's decision to conduct the Constable (General Duty) examination in 13 regional languages is a testament to the government's commitment to inclusive growth. By breaking linguistic barriers, the MHA aims to empower local youths and promote regional languages, ultimately leading to a more diverse and representative Central Armed Police Forces.

The Language of Unity: A New Era for CAPF Recruitment

As the Constable (General Duty) examination prepares to go multilingual, the stage is set for a more inclusive recruitment process in the Central Armed Police Forces. This landmark decision, driven by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, will ensure equal employment opportunities for candidates across the nation and promote regional languages, fostering a sense of unity and representation in the forces.