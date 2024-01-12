en English
Politics

Cape Youth Congress Protests DA’s Silence on Gaza Conflict

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:22 pm EST
Cape Youth Congress Protests DA’s Silence on Gaza Conflict

On a day marked by fervor and solidarity, the Cape Youth Congress, a local group in Cape Town, made their voices heard as they staged a protest within the City of Cape Town’s Civic Centre. Their target – the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) conspicuous silence regarding the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Protest Erupts in the Heart of the City

With Palestinian flags aloft and cries of ‘Free Palestine’ echoing through the corridors, the Cape Youth Congress transformed the civic centre into a stage for their demonstration. The group’s protest not only symbolized their support for Palestine but also expressed their frustration towards the DA’s lack of response to the Gaza conflict. The demonstration, which took place inside the building, prompted a temporary lockdown, limiting the access to the building and leaving media personnel locked out.

A Peaceful Dispersal

Despite the intensity of the protest, the event concluded with no notable incidents. The City of Cape Town’s head of communications, Luthando Tyhalibongo, confirmed that the protesters dispersed without any arrests made. He further noted that there were no reports of damage or injuries resulting from the protest. With the dispersal of the group, the city’s operations have promptly returned to normal.

The Aftermath and the Bigger Picture

The Cape Youth Congress’s protest highlights the global concern over the ongoing conflict in Gaza and the increasing pressure on political parties everywhere to take a stand. The DA’s silence, as pointed out by the protesters, throws into sharp relief the complexities and sensitivities surrounding this international issue. As the dust settles in the corridors of Cape Town’s Civic Centre, the reverberations of this protest continue to ripple outward, reminding us of the enduring struggle for justice and peace in Gaza.

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

