en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

Cape Town’s Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis: A Spotlight on His Leadership and the DA’s Future

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 13, 2024 at 10:20 am EST
Cape Town’s Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis: A Spotlight on His Leadership and the DA’s Future

In the bustling heart of South Africa, Cape Town’s Mayor, Geordin Hill-Lewis, is making strides to address the city’s myriad challenges. The Democratic Alliance (DA) member, known for his solution-oriented approach, has been at the helm for two years, striving to bridge racial divides and enhance the living conditions for all Capetonians.

The DA’s Showcase and Skepticism

The DA has been governing Cape Town since 2011. Its achievements in the city, under the leadership of Hill-Lewis, are being touted as a testament to the party’s potential as a formidable opposition to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s African National Congress (ANC). The impending national election has the DA eager to display its successes, yet skepticism looms large. Can the DA replicate its Cape Town triumph on a national scale? With national support levels lingering around 20 percent, the task ahead is daunting.

Hill-Lewis’ Endeavors and Encounters

Hill-Lewis has been proactive in improving the electricity supply by endorsing private generators and curbing blackouts. His efforts to wrest control of the railways from national authorities, however, met with rejection. The DA’s reputation of favoring affluent areas over working-class communities is another perception Hill-Lewis is keen on changing. Housing, road maintenance, and crime prevention are areas where he is actively driving improvements.

The DA’s Challenges and Cape Town’s Crises

Historically, the DA has grappled with winning over black voters’ trust due to past leaders’ controversial remarks. Hill-Lewis, however, exudes confidence that voters are now prioritizing good governance over racial considerations. Local polls hint at an increase in the DA’s vote share in the Western Cape for the general election. Yet, the hurdle lies in translating this potential surge into a broader electorate.

Cape Town, celebrated for its economic growth and services, still contends with significant issues like high unemployment, crime, and the lingering shadows of apartheid. As Mayor, Hill-Lewis has also had to navigate crises like the recent strikes by private minibus operators that escalated into violence and fatalities.

0
Africa Politics
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Africa

See more
4 mins ago
Sudan's Sovereign Council and Rapid Support Forces Differ on IGAD Summit Invitation
As the political climate in Sudan teeters, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) led by Mohamed Hamdan Daglo (Hemedti) and the nation’s Transitional Sovereign Council have offered differing reactions to a request from the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD). The regional African development authority had invited the Sudanese entities to a summit in Uganda, aimed squarely
Sudan's Sovereign Council and Rapid Support Forces Differ on IGAD Summit Invitation
Zimbabwe's Unseen Workforce: The Zalawis of Beitbridge
29 mins ago
Zimbabwe's Unseen Workforce: The Zalawis of Beitbridge
Kenyan Government Spurs Industrial Growth with Green Energy and Investment Attraction
37 mins ago
Kenyan Government Spurs Industrial Growth with Green Energy and Investment Attraction
Thamsanqa Malinga Analyzes Potential Impacts of ANC's Solidarity with Palestine
27 mins ago
Thamsanqa Malinga Analyzes Potential Impacts of ANC's Solidarity with Palestine
ANC's January 8 Statement: Tackling Crime and Corruption in 2024
27 mins ago
ANC's January 8 Statement: Tackling Crime and Corruption in 2024
Aliko Dangote Launches Major Oil Refinery in Nigeria Amid Investigation
28 mins ago
Aliko Dangote Launches Major Oil Refinery in Nigeria Amid Investigation
Latest Headlines
World News
Nikki Haley Surges in Iowa Polls: A Strategic Shift in the Political Landscape
4 mins
Nikki Haley Surges in Iowa Polls: A Strategic Shift in the Political Landscape
Former New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot in Private Ceremony
7 mins
Former New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot in Private Ceremony
Biden's Election Strategy Entails Tackling Affordability & High Prices
11 mins
Biden's Election Strategy Entails Tackling Affordability & High Prices
The Silent Pandemic: Dr. David Denning's Study Reveals a Dramatic Rise in Global Fungal Infection Deaths
11 mins
The Silent Pandemic: Dr. David Denning's Study Reveals a Dramatic Rise in Global Fungal Infection Deaths
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
11 mins
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
A Psychedelic Journey Towards Peace: The Story of Brian Meyer
14 mins
A Psychedelic Journey Towards Peace: The Story of Brian Meyer
South African President's Remarks on State Aid Spark Controversy
15 mins
South African President's Remarks on State Aid Spark Controversy
Ecuador's Tax Hike Proposal Is A Bold Step to Combat Gang Violence Amidst Political Resistance
15 mins
Ecuador's Tax Hike Proposal Is A Bold Step to Combat Gang Violence Amidst Political Resistance
Former Speaker of the House of Commons: Controversy, Accusations, and New Suspicions
15 mins
Former Speaker of the House of Commons: Controversy, Accusations, and New Suspicions
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
11 mins
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
23 mins
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
1 hour
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
3 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
4 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
7 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
7 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
8 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app