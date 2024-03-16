Cape Town Secures Court Interdict to Safeguard MyCiTi Bus Service Expansion

The City of Cape Town has successfully obtained an urgent court interdict to prevent any further delays to the MyCiTi bus service expansion along AZ Berman Drive in Mitchells Plain, marking a significant step towards enhancing public transport infrastructure in the area. This move comes in the wake of disruptions attributed to extortion attempts by local construction mafias, posing a threat not only to the project's timeline but also to the safety of workers and the broader community. Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Mobility, Rob Quintas, emphasized the city's resolve, stating, "We are liaising with the contractor who is taking the necessary steps to resume the work on site as soon as possible. Any person contravening this interdict will be arrested and prosecuted."

Advertisment

Addressing the Root of the Disruption

The MyCiTi bus service project is crucial for connecting low-income households in Mitchells Plain and Khayelitsha to Cape Town's central business district, offering a reliable and efficient mode of public transportation. Despite being 65% complete, the project faced significant setbacks due to extortion demands from organized crime groups, threatening the project's completion and the safety of those involved. The city's firm stance against these extortion attempts includes the launch of an Anti-Extortion Campaign and monetary rewards for information leading to the arrest of involved culprits.

Expanding the MyCiTi Bus Network

Advertisment

In light of the challenges, the City of Cape Town remains committed to the expansion of the MyCiTi bus service, with Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis announcing an investment of over R6.5 billion into the project. This expansion aims to significantly improve the daily commute for tens of thousands of residents from Khayelitsha and Mitchells Plain, fostering greater economic opportunities and contributing to the social upliftment of these communities. The new bus depots, part of this expansion, will not only house a fleet of 290 buses but will also include facilities for staff and driver amenities, underscoring the city's commitment to creating a comprehensive and user-friendly public transport system.

Future Implications and Community Impact

The urgent interdict obtained by the City of Cape Town serves as a clear message against any interference with critical infrastructure projects, ensuring that the MyCiTi bus service expansion can proceed without further hindrance. This decisive action not only protects the project but also signals the city's dedication to improving the lives of its residents through better public transportation. As the project moves forward, its successful completion is expected to provide significant economic and social benefits, including job creation, enhanced mobility, and a boost to local businesses within the affected communities.