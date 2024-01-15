en English
Agriculture

CANEGROWERS Advocates Fair Council Rates Amid Upcoming 2024 Elections

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 15, 2024 at 11:11 pm EST
CANEGROWERS Advocates Fair Council Rates Amid Upcoming 2024 Elections

As 2024 dawns, the agricultural advocacy group, CANEGROWERS, gears up for a year marked by significant political events: the local government elections in March and the state election in 41 weeks. Founded nearly a century ago, CANEGROWERS is a stalwart champion of sugar growers, the industry, and regional communities. Yet, as the new year begins, the group finds itself grappling with a persistent concern that threatens the financial stability of growers – the issue of local government rates.

Rate Hikes and Disparity

Over the years, local government rates have surged, often disproportionately affecting farmers compared to other residents and small businesses. This growing financial burden has stirred discontent among the farmers, with many citing a lack of transparency in rate determination as a significant source of inequity. The issue has not gone unnoticed; CANEGROWERS, in conjunction with the Queensland Farmers’ Federation, has been vocal about these concerns, sparking a response from the Local Government Association of Queensland (LGAQ) in October 2023.

Economic Importance of Sugarcane Industry

Highlighting the economic significance of the sugarcane industry within Queensland, an independent analysis revealed that every dollar of sugarcane grown generates $6.42 for the state economy. This production not only bolsters the economy but also supports thousands of jobs and businesses, underscoring the need for fair treatment of growers.

Advocacy for Equity and Transparency

While acknowledging the issues, CANEGROWERS implores local governments to cultivate collaborations with the farming sector. By adopting transparent and equitable rating practices, local governments can enhance production and fortify regional economies. As the elections draw near, the organization remains steadfast in its resolve to lobby for fair council rate policies that ensure the continued prosperity of growers and the wider community.

Agriculture Australia Politics
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

