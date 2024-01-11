Candis Cayne Severes Ties with Caitlyn Jenner Over Conservative Beliefs

In a recent development, transgender actress and activist, Candis Cayne, has severed ties with Caitlyn Jenner due to the latter’s conservative political leanings. C

ayne, who starred with Jenner in the reality series ‘I Am Cait’ in 2015, stated her inability to reconcile their friendship with Jenner’s belief system, thus marking the end of their close relationship.

Cayne has been vocal about her disappointment in Jenner’s support for controversial policies, including her endorsement of Donald Trump and her stance on prohibiting transgender athletes from participating in women’s sports.

Cayne noted that the progress made in trans representation in media experienced a significant setback after Trump took office, an administration that Jenner openly supported.