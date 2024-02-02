Candidate Sam Ankrah Pledges Full Employment for Ghanaians if Elected

Independent presidential candidate Dr. Sam Ankrah has made a bold pledge to the Ghanaian public: to ensure full-time employment for every citizen above the age of 18 within his first three years in office, should he be elected. This ambitious proposition was unveiled during his recent appearance on the 'Burning Issues program alongside host Akua Boakyewaa Yiadom.
Promoting Entrepreneurship and Economic Sustainability
At the heart of Ankrah's strategy is the creation of a fertile environment for individual entrepreneurship. He believes that this approach, rather than the current government's reliance on borrowing to cover salaries, offers a more sustainable solution to Ghana's economic challenges. He criticized the existing system's unsustainable nature, pointing to the large government size and excessive spending on non-productive projects as significant issues.
A New Approach to Government Spending
Dr. Ankrah proposed a radical restructuring of government expenditure. By eliminating wasteful spending, he suggests that funds could be redirected to develop key sectors such as agriculture, healthcare, and education. These sectors are not only vital to the well-being of Ghanaian citizens but also present numerous opportunities for job creation.
Ankrah also drew attention to the country's untapped projects that have the potential to generate substantial revenue. He argued that exploiting these resources could provide the financial backing needed to support his ambitious employment plan. While his bold vision has stimulated much discussion, the success of Ankrah's strategy hinges on his ability to win the upcoming election and the feasibility of implementing such extensive changes.