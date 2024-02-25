Candidate Gálvez Urges Probe into President's Alleged Cartel Ties After NY Times Report

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) is in the eye of the storm following an investigation by The New York Times linking him to organized crime, which allegedly financed his 2018 presidential campaign. Among the waves of criticism, Xóchitl Gálvez Ruíz, the candidate for the coalition "Fuerza y Corazón por México," joined the fray, recalling the 'Culiacanazo.' Before the media, the senator on leave and sympathizer of the National Action Party (PAN) insisted that the President should initiate an investigation. She not only defended the newspaper in question but also supported reporter Natalie Kitroeff, the correspondent for the newspaper in Mexico, who was affected by the disclosure of her personal data during the morning press conference.
Gálvez Urges AMLO to Investigate Amid NY Times Cartel Funding Claims
"Firstly, to say that what you measure with a stick will be measured with a stick. A simple statement from the president could have initiated an investigation. Today, there are statements because The New York Times, which I deeply respect, is a center-left newspaper. Therefore, the president cannot complain that it is something against his government. The newspaper did not publish an investigation without journalistic rigor," she said.
The presidential candidate insisted that the newspaper reported an ongoing investigation against López Obrador's government and that there are protected witnesses. This should be enough for the president to request an investigation in Mexico, especially to find out who is linking his family, especially when the founder of the National Regeneration Movement (Morena) made it clear that throughout his administration, he would not provide protection to anyone, not even his collaborators or his children.
Gálvez Highlights Public's Perception on Culiacanazo Amid AMLO Controversy
In addition, she also emphasized that many people have approached her, indicating that the events have clarified the "Culiacanazo." This refers to the incident where Ovidio Guzmán, son of Joaquín Guzmán Loera, alias El Chapo, was detained and later released to quell the wave of violence in the city.
"What people tell me is that now they understand the 'Culiacanazo,' now they understand the greeting to El Chapo's mother, now they understand why criminals are not attacked, and why they are hugged. That is the truth. The truth is that this government has not attacked criminals; this government has allowed crime to take over 35% of the national territory."