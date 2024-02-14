Candice Miller Endorses Mike Rogers for Senate Amid GOP Primary

In a significant show of support, former US Representative Candice Miller of Macomb County has thrown her weight behind Mike Rogers, her ex-colleague, who is vying for the Republican nomination for US Senate in Michigan. This endorsement, coming from the current Macomb County public works commissioner, underscores Rogers' experience and suitability for the role.

Candice Miller's endorsement of Mike Rogers is not just a nod to their shared past in the US House of Representatives. It is a testament to Rogers' extensive experience and qualifications. Miller, in her endorsement, highlighted Rogers' service in the US Army, his stint with the FBI, and his tenure as chairman of the House Intelligence Committee. "I am proud to endorse Mike Rogers for U.S. Senate," Miller declared, "He has my full support."

Widespread Support

Rogers' candidacy is not just backed by Miller alone. He has also received endorsements from other Macomb County officials, several GOP US Senators, and US Representative Tim Walberg. This broad support reflects the trust and confidence the Republican party has in Rogers' ability to represent their interests in the Senate.

However, the path to the Republican nomination is not without its challenges. Rogers is facing stiff competition from other candidates in the GOP primary. These include former US Representative Peter Meijer, former Detroit Police Chief James Craig, and businessman Sandy Pensler.

The Democratic Front

On the Democratic side, three-term US Representative Elissa Slotkin has emerged as a strong contender. She has announced endorsements from Michigan Reps. Hillary Scholten, Haley Stevens, Dan Kildee, former US Rep. Mark Schauer, and Maryland US Rep. Jamie Raskin.

As the race for the US Senate heats up in Michigan, the endorsement from Candice Miller adds a significant boost to Mike Rogers' campaign. With his extensive experience and broad support within the party, Rogers is positioning himself as a strong candidate for the Republican nomination.