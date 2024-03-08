Cancer Survivor Linda Perez Joins Del. Moylan at SOTU, Advocates for Radiation Exposure Compensation

Del. James Moylan has extended an invitation to Linda Perez, a cancer survivor from Sinajana, to attend President Joe Biden's State of the Union Address, highlighting her advocacy for the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act (RECA). Perez, who has been battling cancer since 2001 and again in 2022, has become a beacon of hope and resilience, advocating for justice alongside Robert Celestial, president of the Pacific Association of Radiation Survivors. Their efforts were recently recognized as they witnessed the Senate's approval of the RECA, aiming to compensate those affected by radiation exposure.

After undergoing treatment off-island due to the lack of local medical facilities equipped for her cancer type, Perez found inspiration in Celestial's advocacy. This led her to join the fight for compensation for those adversely affected by radiation, a cause that saw a significant milestone with the Senate's recent passage of the RECA. "God has a purpose for me in this and wants me to tell my story," Perez remarked, underscoring the importance of their advocacy.

Legislative Efforts and Challenges

Del. Moylan, serving as the Republican co-lead for the RECA bill in the House, acknowledged the legislative hurdles faced in 2023. Despite securing waivers from certain committees, the House's requirement for offsetting expenses posed a significant challenge, delaying further action on the bill. Moylan's determination, coupled with the advocacy of Perez and others, aims to overcome these obstacles to ensure justice for radiation exposure victims.

Moylan's invitation to Perez to attend the State of the Union Address not only honors her advocacy but also symbolizes a collective acknowledgment of the struggles faced by radiation exposure victims. As Perez joined other advocates in educating congressional offices on the importance of RECA, her presence at the event serves as a powerful reminder of the ongoing fight for compensation and justice. "We hope to get to that magic number in terms of offsets this time around. It won’t be easy, but for the sake of advocates like Mr. Celestial, Ms. Perez, and so many others, we need to continue to strive," Moylan stated.

As the fight for the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act continues, the story of Linda Perez and the advocacy of Del. Moylan serve as poignant reminders of the impact of legislative action on individual lives. Their joint efforts, marked by Perez's attendance at the State of the Union Address, not only highlight the critical need for compensation but also the power of perseverance and advocacy in the face of adversity.