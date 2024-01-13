en English
Africa

Cancellation of Pan African Convention Sparks Protests Among Students

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:53 am EST
In an unforeseen turn of events, the Pan African Convention scheduled for January 7 was abruptly canceled, sparking a wave of protests among students. The convention, poised to host influential figures like Mr. Peter Obi, was abruptly called off by the Diaspora Affairs Directorate at the Office of the President, citing the emergence of an unforeseen state event at the venue.

A Disappointment for the Youth

The cancellation left many Ghanaians stranded at the venue, prompting protests among the students who were looking forward to the convention. The students saw this as a deliberate attempt to suppress their voices, especially as they were eager to learn from leaders like Mr. Peter Obi. Their disappointment was palpable, as they saw the convention as a significant platform for African youth to express their thoughts and aspirations.

Speculations Abound

The reasons behind the cancellation have triggered a flurry of speculation. Some argue that it might be due to interference from elements within the Nigerian government trying to prevent Mr. Obi from gaining more popularity. Others speculate about possible interference from the Ghanaian authorities to prevent the youth from assuming influential roles in the country. This perspective is further underscored by the belief that corrupt African leaders, in collusion with external forces, are looting the continent’s wealth and are wary of an empowered, enlightened youth that could bring about significant change.

The Power of Youth

Despite the disappointment, the protests that ensued highlight the strong desire for change and role models among the African youth. Their willingness to stand up in the face of adversity and challenge those in power shows the potential for a new generation of leaders. The incident, although unfortunate, has shed light on the eagerness of the African youth to participate in the political process and their thirst for leaders who can inspire and guide them towards a prosperous and equitable Africa.

Africa Education Politics
Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

