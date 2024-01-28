Carnell and Emerson Launch 'Independents for Canberra' Political Movement

A new political group, Independents for Canberra, spearheaded by Canberra barrister Clare Carnell and Thomas Emerson, adviser to Senator David Pocock, has been unveiled. This alliance aims to infuse fresh blood into politics, targeting individuals who have traditionally refrained from considering a political career. Clare Carnell, a former member of the Liberal Party and currently an ANU law lecturer, has renounced her political affiliations to support dynamic candidates instead of contesting the election herself.

The Independents for Canberra group, initiated by the offspring of former ACT chief minister Kate Carnell and former federal Labor minister Craig Emerson, is committed to providing a fresh alternative to the longstanding Labor-Greens government, which has remained in power for a staggering 22 years. This new political group contends that the existing government no longer effectively represents the community.

Thomas Emerson, who will be contesting from the electorate of Kurrajong, underscores the significance of principles over policy. He is an ardent advocate of community consultation, a belief that forms the bedrock of this newly formed political group. Although the policy positions are yet to be finalized, the group is self-funded and eager to develop policies through active community engagement.

Endorsement from Political Figures

Senator David Pocock has openly endorsed the value of independent candidates in the ACT Legislative Assembly, a body that has witnessed a sparse representation of independents since 1989. Other independent candidates, including Peter Strong and Ann Bray, have also declared their candidacy. Fiona Carrick is in the process of assembling a group of independent candidates in Murrumbidgee, although her own decision to run is still under wraps.

As the full-time director of Independents for Canberra, Clare Carnell, along with candidate Thomas Emerson, has charted ambitious plans for community consultation and fielding candidates across multiple electorates. They are motivated by a desire to offer better representation for the people of Canberra and are holding a town hall gathering to discuss their plans. The party is inspired by the success of community independents and is urging supporters, volunteers, and candidate nominations. The official launch of the party is scheduled for February 11.