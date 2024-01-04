Canadians Divided over Timing of Next Federal Election, Poll Reveals

A recent Nanos Research poll on behalf of CTV uncovers a divided Canadian population over the timing of the upcoming federal election. While the scheduled date is set for 2025, the survey shows that almost half of Canadians, at 46%, are inclined towards an earlier date. Out of these, 29% are in favor of an immediate election while 17% prefer 2024. On the other end of the spectrum, one-third of the population, 33%, wishes to keep to the 2025 timeline. The remaining 21% either express indifference to the election date or have no opinion.

Demographic Differences in Election Preferences

Digging deeper into the data, it becomes apparent that factors such as gender, age, and region have influenced these preferences. Men, at 36%, are more likely than women, 23%, to favor an immediate election. Older Canadians, aged 55 and above, are more likely to favor the 2025 timeline at 41%, compared to their younger counterparts.

Regional Variations in Election Timing Preference

Regional differences also come to light in this survey. Quebec residents, at 36%, show a preference for 2025, contrasting with those in the Prairie provinces where only 21% prefer the same. In Ontario, the divide is even more apparent, with 35% willing to wait until 2025, 29.2% desiring an immediate election, and 18.5% favoring 2024.

Implications for Canadian Politics

These findings are not just numbers. They reflect the population’s sentiment towards the upcoming federal election and have implications for political strategies and campaigning. It also underscores the need for politicians to understand and address the diverse perspectives and concerns of their constituents. The survey, which interviewed 1,069 Canadian adults from November 30 to December 2, 2023, via phones and online platforms, carries a margin of error of “+/-3.0 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.”