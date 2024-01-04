en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

Canadians Divided over Timing of Next Federal Election, Poll Reveals

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:03 pm EST
Canadians Divided over Timing of Next Federal Election, Poll Reveals

A recent Nanos Research poll on behalf of CTV uncovers a divided Canadian population over the timing of the upcoming federal election. While the scheduled date is set for 2025, the survey shows that almost half of Canadians, at 46%, are inclined towards an earlier date. Out of these, 29% are in favor of an immediate election while 17% prefer 2024. On the other end of the spectrum, one-third of the population, 33%, wishes to keep to the 2025 timeline. The remaining 21% either express indifference to the election date or have no opinion.

Demographic Differences in Election Preferences

Digging deeper into the data, it becomes apparent that factors such as gender, age, and region have influenced these preferences. Men, at 36%, are more likely than women, 23%, to favor an immediate election. Older Canadians, aged 55 and above, are more likely to favor the 2025 timeline at 41%, compared to their younger counterparts.

Regional Variations in Election Timing Preference

Regional differences also come to light in this survey. Quebec residents, at 36%, show a preference for 2025, contrasting with those in the Prairie provinces where only 21% prefer the same. In Ontario, the divide is even more apparent, with 35% willing to wait until 2025, 29.2% desiring an immediate election, and 18.5% favoring 2024.

Implications for Canadian Politics

These findings are not just numbers. They reflect the population’s sentiment towards the upcoming federal election and have implications for political strategies and campaigning. It also underscores the need for politicians to understand and address the diverse perspectives and concerns of their constituents. The survey, which interviewed 1,069 Canadian adults from November 30 to December 2, 2023, via phones and online platforms, carries a margin of error of “+/-3.0 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.”

0
Canada Elections Politics
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Canada

See more
23 seconds ago
The Legal Ramifications of Blockades: An International Perspective
Blockades, a form of protest that has been used throughout history, carry significant legal ramifications. Recognised as acts of war under international law, blockades are deemed illegal under statute law in various regions worldwide, including different parts of Canada. In Alberta, the Critical Infrastructure Defence Act has been enacted to prohibit blockades, protests, or similar
The Legal Ramifications of Blockades: An International Perspective
Canadian Muslim Community Braces for Sentencing Hearing in Hate Crime Case
5 mins ago
Canadian Muslim Community Braces for Sentencing Hearing in Hate Crime Case
Lululemon Founder Chip Wilson Criticizes Company's Inclusion Efforts
6 mins ago
Lululemon Founder Chip Wilson Criticizes Company's Inclusion Efforts
Canada's Ovation for a Former Waffen SS Member: Unearthing the Complexities of the Deschenes Commission
2 mins ago
Canada's Ovation for a Former Waffen SS Member: Unearthing the Complexities of the Deschenes Commission
Norquay Ski Resort Offers Shuttle Discount; Sunshine Village Honors Elvis
2 mins ago
Norquay Ski Resort Offers Shuttle Discount; Sunshine Village Honors Elvis
Ontario's Healthcare Battle: Addressing Staffing Crisis and Long-Term Care Challenges Amid COVID-19 Surge
3 mins ago
Ontario's Healthcare Battle: Addressing Staffing Crisis and Long-Term Care Challenges Amid COVID-19 Surge
Latest Headlines
World News
Illinois Acknowledges Census Undercount, Sets Stage for Future Accuracy
44 seconds
Illinois Acknowledges Census Undercount, Sets Stage for Future Accuracy
Southern Maine Secures Comeback Victory in Women's Basketball, Alabama's McLaughlin Enters Transfer Portal
1 min
Southern Maine Secures Comeback Victory in Women's Basketball, Alabama's McLaughlin Enters Transfer Portal
Surprise Victory for Uni Queen at Geraldton Turf Club's Walkaway Cup
1 min
Surprise Victory for Uni Queen at Geraldton Turf Club's Walkaway Cup
Dvon Ellies Returns to Penn State for 2024 Season, Boosting Nittany Lions' Defense
1 min
Dvon Ellies Returns to Penn State for 2024 Season, Boosting Nittany Lions' Defense
Xander Schauffele: A Disciplined Approach to Pro Golf in 2024
1 min
Xander Schauffele: A Disciplined Approach to Pro Golf in 2024
District Administration Launches 'New My Gym' in Dubagga, Lucknow: Health and Fitness Take Center Stage
2 mins
District Administration Launches 'New My Gym' in Dubagga, Lucknow: Health and Fitness Take Center Stage
Sunshine Stars FC Aims for Top Three Finish in NPFL
2 mins
Sunshine Stars FC Aims for Top Three Finish in NPFL
SADAG Initiates Search for Press Assistant to Amplify Mental Health Advocacy
2 mins
SADAG Initiates Search for Press Assistant to Amplify Mental Health Advocacy
Halo Top Launches Endorsement Program to Support Goal-Based Resolutions for 2024
2 mins
Halo Top Launches Endorsement Program to Support Goal-Based Resolutions for 2024
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
3 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
3 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
4 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
5 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
5 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
5 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
5 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
6 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
7 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app