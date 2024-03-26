Canadian Watchdog Links Dynasty Gold Corp to Forced Labour in Xinjiang Mine, Calls for Trade Restrictions

The Canadian Ombudsperson for Responsible Enterprise (CORE) has cast a spotlight on Vancouver-based Dynasty Gold Corp, alleging its complicity in enabling forced labour at its Xinjiang gold mine, despite the company's objections and claims of detachment preceding the abuse. The watchdog's investigation points to evidence of Uyghur forced labour at the Hatu Qi 2 mine, recommending Canada to cut off Dynasty's access to trade services and financial support. Dynasty refutes the allegations, stressing a lack of substantial evidence and misaligned timelines.
Investigation Unearths Disturbing Findings
Dynasty Gold Corp finds itself at the center of a disconcerting revelation by CORE, marking the first such determination by the watchdog since its inception by the Liberal government in 2018. Sheri Meyerhoffer, the ombudsperson, highlighted the company's joint control over its mining operations as the basis for its accountability. Despite Dynasty's claims of innocence and procedural ignorance, the evidence gathered suggests a grim scenario of Uyghur forced labour facilitated or overlooked by the company. The report sharply criticizes Dynasty for not only the alleged human rights abuses but also for its lack of cooperation and failure to adopt any form of human rights policy or remediation efforts.
Dynasty's Defense and International Reaction
In response to the allegations, Dynasty CEO Ivy Chong vehemently denies the company's involvement in or knowledge of any forced labour practices at the mine. Chong argues the company's lack of operational control over the mine since 2008 absolves it from responsibility for the alleged human rights abuses. However, the ombudsperson's report counters this defense, asserting Dynasty's continued majority shareholder status in the joint venture as sufficient for implicating the company in the exploitation claims. The international community, including the United Nations, has previously expressed concerns over China's treatment of Uyghurs, adding weight to the watchdog's findings.
Implications and Dynasty's Path Forward
The report's recommendations, if adopted by Canada, could significantly impact Dynasty Gold Corp's operations, restricting its access to essential trade services and financial support. Meyerhoffer suggests that it's not too late for Dynasty to amend its practices and align with human rights standards, offering a glimmer of hope for a positive resolution. However, the case underscores the broader issue of corporate responsibility and the importance of due diligence in preventing human rights abuses within global supply chains. As the world watches, Dynasty's next moves will be critical in shaping its future and the lives of those potentially affected by its operations.