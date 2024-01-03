en English
Canadian Senator Amina Gerba’s Twitter Account Hacked Amid Global Rise in Cyber Threats

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:47 pm EST
In a disconcerting turn of events, the Twitter account of Canadian Senator Amina Gerba was taken over by cyber attackers. The incident, confirmed by the Senator’s executive assistant Walter Calderon, saw the account renamed to “LFG” and used to propagate a scam. The account infiltration was initially flagged by MalwareHunterTeam, a group noted for its expertise in tracking ransomware. This incident brings to the forefront the growing trend of cyber threats targeting political figures.

An Unsettling Trend

Gerba found herself locked out of her Twitter account on Tuesday, prompting her to alert the federal government’s IT department. The account has since been restored, but it remains unclear if proper security measures like multifactor authentication were in place to protect it. This invasion of Gerba’s social media space is part of an alarming pattern. Previously, Canadian senators Linda Frum and Don Plett, and U.S. Senators Joe Manchin and Chuck Grassley, have also been victims of social media account hacks.

The Broader Cyber Threat Landscape

These incidents, while seemingly isolated, are part of a larger, more sinister cyber threat landscape. Amid an unrivaled number of elections this year, nation-states like Russia, notorious for their history of election interference, continue to wage sustained cyber campaigns. Threat actors from China, Iran, and Belarus have also stepped up their activities, offering technical support for information operations. The techniques at their disposal are chillingly sophisticated, ranging from deepfake speech and AI voice impersonations to generative AI content.

Shielding Democracy

In response, the U.S. government’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has prioritized the protection of upcoming elections. Advisors specializing in cybersecurity have been deployed across the country, providing much-needed support to safeguard democratic processes. Governments worldwide are urged to engage non-political cybersecurity experts to implement robust monitoring and controls. The aim is to ensure election safety, security, and accuracy. In the face of escalating cyber threats, the need for such measures has never been more critical.

Canada Cybersecurity Politics
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

