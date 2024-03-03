Canadian Returnee Calls for Disbandment of Vigilante Group in Abia State, Cites Threats

In a pressing call to action, Mr. Chidiebere Eluwa, a Canadian returnee to Amakama community in Umuahia South Local Government Area of Abia State, has raised an alarm over the activities of a local vigilante group, urging law enforcement agencies to intervene. Eluwa's plea highlights the vigilante's alleged transformation into an instrument of oppression and danger to the community.

Community Under Siege

Eluwa's grievance with the vigilante group stems from a personal encounter, which escalated when he attempted to evict his nephews from his father's house, leading to a violent confrontation. According to him, the vigilante group, summoned by his nephews, not only attacked him but also displayed aggression towards police officers dispatched to manage the situation. This incident underscores the group's increasing menace and its willingness to challenge even the police, further endangering public safety.

Call for Intervention

Highlighting the gravity of the situation, Eluwa has appealed to the Inspector General of Police for an immediate investigation and disbandment of the vigilante group. His account sheds light on the fear pervading the community, with residents hesitant to voice their concerns against the group's intimidatory tactics. Eluwa's narrative is not just a personal vendetta but a representation of the broader community's unrest, making a strong case for law enforcement's involvement.

Official Response

On reaching out to the Police Public Relations Officer of Abia State Command, ASP Maureen Chinaka, it was learned that the issue had not yet been officially reported. Chinaka advised Eluwa to formally document his complaints and the alleged threats to his life to the Commissioner of Police for a comprehensive investigation. This recommendation highlights the procedural steps required for law enforcement to take action, emphasizing the importance of formal reporting in such disputes.

The situation in Amakama community calls for urgent attention from law enforcement agencies to restore peace and ensure the safety of its residents. Eluwa's ordeal with the vigilante group not only exposes the potential for abuse by community-based security outfits but also underscores the need for proper oversight and regulation. As the community awaits official intervention, the hope is for a resolution that prioritizes the well-being and security of its people.