In an unprecedented and controversial event, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau unwittingly extended an invitation to Yaroslav Hunka, a 98-year-old Ukrainian Waffen-SS veteran, to a reception in honor of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The invite was dispatched by the Canadian Office of Protocol, following a recommendation by the Ukrainian Canadian Congress. However, the incident led to a significant international mishap, tarnishing Canada's diplomatic image and causing a stir among the global community.

Unintended Tribute & Escalating Tension

Upon his arrival at the House of Commons, Hunka was met with numerous ovations, further fueling the controversy. Speaker Anthony Rota, who had lauded Hunka as a hero, found himself in the eye of the storm. The uproar reached a crescendo when Rota tendered his resignation, marking a grim chapter in Canada's political history.

Apologies and Ramifications

In the aftermath of the incident, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) conceded that in retrospect, the invitation extended to Hunka was a misstep. Trudeau issued a public apology, acknowledging the error and expressing remorse for the embarrassment it caused Canada and the inadvertent disrespect shown towards the memory of Holocaust victims.

Impact on Ukrainian Relations

The incident also inadvertently entangled President Zelensky, who was photographed applauding Hunka. In an attempt to mend the diplomatic strain, Canada dispatched a formal apology to Zelensky and the Ukrainian delegation. The Ukrainian Canadian Congress, which originally proposed Hunka's name, has yet to comment on the issue, adding another layer of complexity to this diplomatic faux pas.