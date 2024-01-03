en English
Canadian Parliament Drafts Guidelines for Guest Recognition Following Controversial Incident

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:36 pm EST
In a crucial move towards defining the boundaries of political decorum, the House of Commons of Canada is in the process of establishing guidelines for the recognition of guests during joint addresses of Parliament. This follows a controversial incident last year in which a former member of the Waffen-SS Galicia Division was invited to the House. The fallout from this incident led to the resignation of the then Speaker, Liberal MP Anthony Rota, and the subsequent election of Geoffrey Fergus in October.

Why the Need for Guidelines?

Mathieu Gravel, a spokesperson for Speaker Fergus, said draft guidelines have been circulated to House leaders and other Parliamentary officers for feedback. The necessity for such guidelines arose after a contentious incident in September, where Anthony Rota invited Yaroslav Hunka, a former member of the Waffen-SS Galicia Division, to the House of Commons. Hunka’s presence during a speech by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy sparked controversy due to the Waffen-SS’s known association with the Nazis.

The Controversial Invitation

Liberal MP Anthony Rota had introduced the 98-year-old Hunka as a hero. The decision led to Rota’s resignation as Speaker, as many MPs expressed their disgust at participating in the House ovation for Hunka. Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre pushed for hearings to determine how the invitation occurred. The incident highlighted the absence of a clear protocol for the recognition of guests during joint addresses, leading to the current initiative for the establishment of guidelines.

The Aftermath and Future Steps

In the aftermath, Geoffrey Fergus was elected to succeed Rota. As part of his role, Fergus is now looking to implement the new guidelines to prevent such controversies in the future. Although the details of the draft guidelines have not been made public, they signify an important step in ensuring that the recognition of guests during joint addresses is conducted with due diligence and respect for the historical and political implications of such decisions. Gravel stated that he is unable to provide further information at this moment, but the finalized guidelines will be shared with members once the feedback is incorporated.

Canada Politics
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

