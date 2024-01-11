en English
Canada Liberal Party Split on Labeling Israel’s Gaza Actions as Genocide

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 10, 2024 at 9:36 pm EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 10:14 pm EST
Canada Liberal Party Split on Labeling Israel's Gaza Actions as Genocide

In a test of unity, Canada’s Liberal Party finds itself grappling with a divisive issue – the question of whether to label Israel’s treatment of Palestinians as genocide. This internal discord emerges as the Canadian government readies to announce its official stance on the matter, marking a pivotal moment that could shape the country’s foreign policy and its diplomatic ties with Israel and the Palestinian territories.

At the heart of the matter lies a schism among Liberal MPs. On one side, a faction urges prudence, arguing that branding Israel’s actions in Gaza as genocide is hasty and unfounded. On the other end of the spectrum, a group of MPs call for a forthright acknowledgment of what they perceive as genocidal acts against Palestinians. This divergence underscores the tangled complexity of the issue, which interlaces international law, human rights principles, and Canada’s diplomatic obligations.

A Question of Genocide

The debate revolves around South Africa’s bid to have Israel prosecuted for genocide in the International Court of Justice. The case hinges on the argument that Israel’s military actions in Gaza bear the hallmarks of genocide, a claim that has ignited passionate debates both domestically and globally. While the United States and Israel dismiss the accusation, it has garnered support from several countries, trade unions, human rights groups, and civil society organizations worldwide.

The resolution of this debate within the Liberal Party is poised to shape Canada’s approach to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The decision to either endorse or reject the genocide claim extends beyond the immediate issue, signaling Canada’s stance on international justice, human rights, and its commitment to upholding these principles. The ripple effects of this decision may reverberate through Canada’s diplomatic relations, influencing its standing on the global stage.

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

