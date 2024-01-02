Canadian Government to Boost Financial Support for Residents in 2024

In 2024, Canadian residents are set to receive additional financial support from the federal government in an attempt to ease the burden of the high cost of living. The government is planning to offer various benefits, credits, and rebates to support residents in the wake of the challenging economic climate of the current year.

Countering Inflation with the GST/HST Credit

The primary form of assistance is the goods and services tax/harmonized sales tax (GST/HST) credit. This tax-free quarterly payment is designed to help those with low to modest incomes offset the taxes they pay. The eligibility for this credit is automatic upon filing taxes. Last year, the amount was doubled for six months in order to counteract inflation.

Supporting Families with the Canada Child Benefit

Another support measure is the Canada Child Benefit (CCB), a tax-free monthly payment to aid with child-rearing costs. The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) administers this benefit, and it has been a significant help to many families.

Empowering Workers with the Canada Workers Benefit

The Canada Workers Benefit (CWB) is also available as a refundable tax credit for low-income individuals and families. There are maximum amounts specified for singles and families, as well as an additional amount for eligible persons with disabilities. This benefit is another way the government is striving to support its citizens.

Encouraging Climate Action with the Climate Action Incentive Payment

The Climate Action Incentive Payment (CAIP) is another tax-free payment, designed to help with federal pollution pricing for residents of specific provinces. This incentive is an example of how the government is not only supporting its citizens but also encouraging environmentally friendly practices.

Additional Province-Specific Benefits

There are also province-specific benefits, such as the Ontario Trillium Benefit and the Alberta Child and Family Benefit. Residents can access more information about these benefits via provided links, allowing them to take advantage of the full range of support available.