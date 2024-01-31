Canadian Government Refutes Claims of Directing Budget Cut at CBC/Radio-Canada

In an unfolding saga around the fiscal health of CBC/Radio-Canada, Canada's federal government, including the Treasury Board and the Department of Canadian Heritage, has denied allegations of directing a 3.3 percent budget cut. This comes in the wake of the public broadcaster's announcement of a major layoff, which it attributed to a projected $125-million shortfall for the next fiscal year. The broadcaster has blamed part of the issue on the alleged government directive for a budget reduction.

Government's Stance on Budget Cut

The CBC/Radio-Canada executives have suggested that they received written directives for the cut. However, the broadcaster has chosen not to disclose the supposed communication from the government. Addressing the issue, Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge's department acknowledged having requested Crown corporations for a proposal outlining the impact of a 3.3 percent cut. It, however, insists that it did not instruct the cuts to be implemented.

Budget Tightening Yet to be Finalized

The Treasury Board, on the other hand, stated that it's too early to delve into budget tightening conversations as the federal budget and cost-saving plans have not been finalized yet. It's worth noting that the broadcaster has already eliminated about 100 positions in the midst of this controversy.

Controversy Surrounds CBC/Radio-Canada Leadership

The leadership of the public broadcaster has been under scrutiny. MPs from various parties have questioned the decision not to rule out bonuses for executives amid the cuts. The head of CBC/Radio-Canada, Catherine Tait, has informed the parliamentary committee that the board of directors will make a decision on executive performance pay by March 31, despite the planned job cuts. She has faced criticism over executive bonuses amidst layoffs, emphasizing the importance of adhering to the rules and directives of the board of directors. Conservative heritage critic Rachael Thomas has also criticized the broadcaster's declining viewership and programming changes.