Canadian Government Denies Directing Budget Cut at CBC/Radio-Canada Amid Layoffs

The federal Liberal government in Canada has vehemently dismissed allegations made by executives of CBC/Radio-Canada that they were directed to slash their budget by 3.3%. This claim was previously cited as the key reason behind the broadcaster's decision to lay off a significant 10% of its workforce.

No Direct Budget Cut Directive from Treasury Board

The Treasury Board of Canada issued a clear statement declaring that no explicit directive for a budget cut was ever communicated. The broadcaster, however, has been steadfast in its assertion that it received written instructions regarding this budget reduction. Despite repeated requests, CBC/Radio-Canada has not yet shared any such document.

Canadian Heritage's Request to Crown Corporations

The Department of Canadian Heritage shed further light on this contentious issue. It explained that Crown corporations, including CBC/Radio-Canada, were indeed asked to outline the potential impacts of a 3.3% budget cut. However, the department did not confirm that such a cut would actually be implemented.

Impact of the Alleged Budget Cut on CBC/Radio-Canada

In December, CBC/Radio-Canada made a significant announcement declaring its plans to slash 800 jobs and $40 million from its production budget. This drastic step was attributed to a projected $125-million shortfall for the upcoming fiscal year, a portion of which was linked to the anticipated budget cut. As of now, approximately 100 positions have been eliminated.

Executive Bonuses Amid Job Cuts

The broadcaster has also come under scrutiny for not categorically ruling out executive bonuses amid the job cuts. This stance has attracted criticism from political leaders, with Conservative heritage critic Rachael Thomas condemning CBC/Radio-Canada's leadership for dwindling viewership numbers despite substantial public funding. The Treasury Board, alongside Canadian Heritage, reiterated that federal budget decisions and cost-saving measures are yet to be finalized.