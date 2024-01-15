Canada's Skyrocketing Federal Debt: Implications and Call to Action

For every citizen within its borders, Canada now carries a burden of roughly $31,000. The country's federal debt has skyrocketed, surpassing the $1.2 trillion mark. The fiscal crisis, already daunting, has been further aggravated by the government's spending measures during the COVID-19 pandemic.

COVID-19 Spending and Misallocation of Funds

The Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy (CEWS) and Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) were two significant initiatives implemented to alleviate the economic impact of the pandemic. However, a substantial portion of these funds were misallocated. The Fraser Institute, a Canadian think tank, estimates that 25% of the federal government's COVID spending was squandered, pumping billions into the swelling current interest costs.

Fiscal Consequences and Defense Implications

This mounting debt hampers the government's ability to allocate funds effectively. Vast sums, which could have been used for other priorities, are being funneled to cover interest charges. Further, the debt has serious implications for national defense. Canada falls short of meeting its NATO military spending commitment, a failing underscored by its escalating financial obligations.

Political Alliances and Public Service Growth

The situation is further nuanced by the federal Liberal government's alliance with the NDP. This partnership involves new spending on social programs likely to be financed through borrowing. Concurrently, the federal public service has seen significant growth, contributing to the overall costs.

Public Concern and Political Shift

While Canadians voice concern over public spending, they are simultaneously amassing personal debt, which has reached a record high. This economic tension coincides with a political shift towards the Conservative Party, promising to curb the deficit and foster growth by cutting government spending and red tape. The growing debt and unsustainable government spending have sparked calls for Canadians to demand action from their politicians and to take an active role in addressing these issues.