en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

Canada’s Housing Debate Intensifies Amid Plans to Fast-Track Housing Projects

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 15, 2024 at 12:56 am EST
Canada’s Housing Debate Intensifies Amid Plans to Fast-Track Housing Projects

Canada’s Housing Minister, Sean Fraser, recently sparked a lively debate by suggesting that home ownership is not a prerequisite for a ‘full life with meaningful participation’ in society. This statement comes at a time when the national conversation is dominated by the escalating housing crisis in Canada. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government, the Liberals, are under fire from the opposition, led by Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre, for allegedly failing to take concrete action to address the issue.

Rising Tensions Over Housing Crisis

According to Poilievre, the Trudeau administration is more interested in photo opportunities than in actually resolving the country’s housing problems. In contrast, the Liberals have been vocal about their plans to tackle housing affordability and accessibility. Amid this growing controversy, the federal government has announced initiatives to expedite housing projects, including a substantial investment to construct new homes in Calgary, one of the cities most affected by the crisis.

Calgary to Receive Federal Aid

The city of Calgary is set to receive a significant boost from the federal Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) to the tune of $228 million. The funds are aimed at encouraging the creation of new rental units and managing escalating rent costs. Calgary, currently experiencing the fastest growth in rental costs, will greatly benefit from this financial injection.

Canada’s Ambitious Housing Goals

The federal government’s goal is to deliver 71,000 new rental units across the country by 2028. This initiative is indicative of a concerted push to improve the housing situation in Canada, particularly in cities like Calgary. In the midst of this national housing debate, the controversial statement by Minister Fraser serves as a reminder of the complexities and the wide range of viewpoints on this critical issue.

0
Canada Politics
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Canada

See more
52 seconds ago
Declining Support for Liberals: A Deep Dive into Canadian Politics
In a recent turn of events, a series of panel discussions on a Canadian news network have brought to light the declining support for the federal Liberals, as indicated by recent polls. The ‘Sunday Strategy Session’ proved to be a hotbed of analysis, as strategists dissected the current predicament of the Liberal Party and deliberated
Declining Support for Liberals: A Deep Dive into Canadian Politics
2024: A Banner Year for Movies and TV Shows
60 mins ago
2024: A Banner Year for Movies and TV Shows
CEBA Loan Repayment Commences, Marking a Significant Phase in Canada's Pandemic Recovery
1 hour ago
CEBA Loan Repayment Commences, Marking a Significant Phase in Canada's Pandemic Recovery
Canada's Grid Issues Alert, Urges Immediate Electricity Reduction Amid Extreme Cold
2 mins ago
Canada's Grid Issues Alert, Urges Immediate Electricity Reduction Amid Extreme Cold
Small Businesses in British Columbia Struggle with CEBA Loan Repayment
6 mins ago
Small Businesses in British Columbia Struggle with CEBA Loan Repayment
Edmonton Cold Snap Highlights Importance of Homeless Resources
15 mins ago
Edmonton Cold Snap Highlights Importance of Homeless Resources
Latest Headlines
World News
Dora Wai to Assume Role as Secretary General of Legislative Council Secretariat
22 seconds
Dora Wai to Assume Role as Secretary General of Legislative Council Secretariat
Declining Support for Liberals: A Deep Dive into Canadian Politics
54 seconds
Declining Support for Liberals: A Deep Dive into Canadian Politics
Bucks Clinch Victory Over Kings in Thrilling Overtime Game
55 seconds
Bucks Clinch Victory Over Kings in Thrilling Overtime Game
Midi Libre's New Podcast 'Graine De Champions' Spotlights Occitanie Athletes Ahead of Paris Olympics
58 seconds
Midi Libre's New Podcast 'Graine De Champions' Spotlights Occitanie Athletes Ahead of Paris Olympics
Hobart Hurricanes Employees in Controversy Over Road Rule Violation Caught on Dashcam
1 min
Hobart Hurricanes Employees in Controversy Over Road Rule Violation Caught on Dashcam
Godwin Obaje Scores Double in Rangers' Convincing Victory Over Gombe United
1 min
Godwin Obaje Scores Double in Rangers' Convincing Victory Over Gombe United
Detroit Lions Break Playoff Drought with Victory over Rams
1 min
Detroit Lions Break Playoff Drought with Victory over Rams
Taiwanese Chip Magnate Calls for Vigilance Amid Potential Threat from China
1 min
Taiwanese Chip Magnate Calls for Vigilance Amid Potential Threat from China
Miami Heat to Honor Legend Dwyane Wade with Bronze Statue
1 min
Miami Heat to Honor Legend Dwyane Wade with Bronze Statue
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
13 mins
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
2 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
3 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
4 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
5 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
5 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
6 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app