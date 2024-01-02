en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

Canada’s Foreign Agent Registry: A Measure of Transparency or ‘Security Theatre’?

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:13 am EST
Canada’s Foreign Agent Registry: A Measure of Transparency or ‘Security Theatre’?

Canada’s contemplation of a foreign agent registry, a move aimed at curbing interference in its democratic processes, is eliciting mixed responses. This initiative, under consideration for over a year, is seen by some as a significant deterrent against foreign interference, while others dismiss it as mere ‘security theatre’.

International Precedents and Local Perspectives

The United States and Australia have already implemented similar registries, with Britain poised to follow suit soon. This international trend towards greater transparency and accountability in the face of foreign interference is garnering attention in Canada, yet opinions remain divided. Cheuk Kwan of the Toronto Association for Democracy in China views the registry as a crucial step towards greater transparency, while Vincent Rigby, a former adviser to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, acknowledges its potential as a deterrent but cautions that it won’t be a complete solution. ‘Those engaged in covert interference often operate in secrecy, making detection challenging,’ Rigby stated.

Voicing Concerns

Meanwhile, Wesley Wark, a participant in the federal consultation on the registry, criticizes the idea as ‘security theatre’ and warns of potential drawbacks. He argues that the registry would not effectively stop foreign influence and could lead to a complex bureaucracy, a drain on security resources, and possible infringement on the Charter of Rights. ‘It’s a well-intentioned initiative but one fraught with risks if not carefully implemented,’ Wark noted.

Public Consultation and Future Implications

Public consultation on the potential registry has revealed a desire for absolute clarity on its scope and the enforcement of counter foreign interference laws. The government has initiated further consultations on potential amendments to national security laws. Wark views this as an indication that the government may prioritize strengthening the legal framework over the creation of the registry. Amid this discourse, some argue that a registry could help alleviate racism by distinguishing actual foreign agents from the broader Chinese community in Canada, thereby reducing unwarranted suspicion.

0
Canada Foreign Affairs Politics
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Canada's International Student Program in Crisis: Nearly Half of Accepted Students Denied Visas

By Sakchi Khandelwal

ISS Introduces Diversity Requirements in 2024 Proxy Voting Guidelines

By Sakchi Khandelwal

2024 U.S. Presidential Election Could Impact U.S.-Canada Relations: AGF's Greg Valliere

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Contrasting Convictions: Distracted Driving in Calgary and Edmonton

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Uncovering the Past: Film Rescue International Revives a Family's Lost ...
@Canada · 9 mins
Uncovering the Past: Film Rescue International Revives a Family's Lost ...
heart comment 0
Distracted Driving Convictions: A Tale of Two Cities – Calgary and Edmonton

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Distracted Driving Convictions: A Tale of Two Cities - Calgary and Edmonton
Musician Mike Smoljanovic Organizes ‘Band Together for Isaac’ – A Charity Concert to Support Nephew’s Leukemia Battle

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Musician Mike Smoljanovic Organizes 'Band Together for Isaac' - A Charity Concert to Support Nephew's Leukemia Battle
Bhavana Varma Receives Order of Ontario for Transformative Social Work

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Bhavana Varma Receives Order of Ontario for Transformative Social Work
Bitfarms Reports Significant Growth in Bitcoin Mining Operations

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Bitfarms Reports Significant Growth in Bitcoin Mining Operations
Latest Headlines
World News
Driving Change: Saudi Arabia's Road to the 2034 World Cup
35 seconds
Driving Change: Saudi Arabia's Road to the 2034 World Cup
Somali President Mohamud Firmly Rejects Ethiopia's Recognition of Somaliland
45 seconds
Somali President Mohamud Firmly Rejects Ethiopia's Recognition of Somaliland
Theratechnologies Announces New Method for Trogarzo Treatment: Potential Game Changer in HIV Therapy
1 min
Theratechnologies Announces New Method for Trogarzo Treatment: Potential Game Changer in HIV Therapy
Rangers FC Manager Urges Fan Support in Crucial Match Post Celtic Defeat
2 mins
Rangers FC Manager Urges Fan Support in Crucial Match Post Celtic Defeat
ADHD Identified as a Solo Risk Factor for Certain Mental Health Issues: Study Reveals
2 mins
ADHD Identified as a Solo Risk Factor for Certain Mental Health Issues: Study Reveals
Altimmune to Present Pemvidutide Abstract at NASH-TAG Conference: A Significant Step in Obesity and Liver Disease Treatment
3 mins
Altimmune to Present Pemvidutide Abstract at NASH-TAG Conference: A Significant Step in Obesity and Liver Disease Treatment
Jordan Brand Introduces Luxurious Air Jordan 4 'First Class' for WNBA Stars
3 mins
Jordan Brand Introduces Luxurious Air Jordan 4 'First Class' for WNBA Stars
India's CDSCO Initiates Inspections Amidst Scandal, 2024 Critical for Regulatory Reform
3 mins
India's CDSCO Initiates Inspections Amidst Scandal, 2024 Critical for Regulatory Reform
Dean Elgar Equates Test Series Victories to World Cup Triumph
3 mins
Dean Elgar Equates Test Series Victories to World Cup Triumph
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
2 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
4 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
5 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
5 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
6 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
7 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
8 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app