Canada’s Federal Government Unveils $15.4 Billion Budget Cut
In a bold move towards fiscal responsibility, the Canadian federal government rolled out a stringent cost-cutting measure in the 2023 budget.
The plan aims to tighten the national purse strings by slashing spending by $15.4 billion over the next five years and instating an annual save of $4.5 billion beyond that.
The reductions are intended to lower spending by three percent by the 2026-27 fiscal year, a significant shift in the country’s financial trajectory.
Operational and Transfer Payment Cuts
The government’s austerity measures will primarily target operations and transfer payments. To set the ball rolling, the 2023-24 budgets for consulting, professional services, and travel have already been cut by $500 million across 68 departments.
The ripple effect of these cuts on different organizations is yet to be fully understood, with more details expected by March.
