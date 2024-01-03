Canada’s Federal Government Unveils $15.4 Billion Budget Cut

In a bold move towards fiscal responsibility, the Canadian federal government rolled out a stringent cost-cutting measure in the 2023 budget.

The plan aims to tighten the national purse strings by slashing spending by $15.4 billion over the next five years and instating an annual save of $4.5 billion beyond that.

The reductions are intended to lower spending by three percent by the 2026-27 fiscal year, a significant shift in the country’s financial trajectory.

Operational and Transfer Payment Cuts

The government’s austerity measures will primarily target operations and transfer payments. To set the ball rolling, the 2023-24 budgets for consulting, professional services, and travel have already been cut by $500 million across 68 departments.

The ripple effect of these cuts on different organizations is yet to be fully understood, with more details expected by March.