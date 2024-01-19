In a recent social media uproar, Pierre Poilievre, the Conservative Leader of Canada, faced backlash from the mayors of Montreal and Quebec City for his contentious remarks.
Poilievre, in his posts, singled out Mayors Valrie Plante and Bruno Marchand as 'incompetent', accusing them of obstructing new housing construction, an allegation grounded in a report underlining a historic low in Quebec's housing construction since 1955.
Mayors Plante and Marchand, taking umbrage at Poilievre's statements, responded in kind. Mayor Plante expressed her disturbance, classifying Poilievre's comments as disrespectful to their leadership roles and to the social harmony they aim to nurture.
She underlined the intricacy of housing needs in Montreal and defended her administration's initiatives to enhance housing units for vulnerable communities, including the 20-20-20 bylaw, regardless of its limited success in actual housing development.
Mayor Marchand, on the other hand, accused Poilievre of engaging in 'petty politics' and showing contempt for those working assiduously on housing issues. He questioned Poilievre's comprehension of federal funding for housing and criticized his disdain for elected officials.
Canada's Conservative Leader Under Fire for Derogatory Comments on Mayors
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's derogatory comments on social media about Montreal and Quebec City mayors have sparked criticism. Mayors Valrie Plante and Bruno Marchand defended their housing projects and accused Poilievre of 'petty politics'.
Follow Us
In a recent social media uproar, Pierre Poilievre, the Conservative Leader of Canada, faced backlash from the mayors of Montreal and Quebec City for his contentious remarks.
Poilievre, in his posts, singled out Mayors Valrie Plante and Bruno Marchand as 'incompetent', accusing them of obstructing new housing construction, an allegation grounded in a report underlining a historic low in Quebec's housing construction since 1955.
Mayors Plante and Marchand, taking umbrage at Poilievre's statements, responded in kind. Mayor Plante expressed her disturbance, classifying Poilievre's comments as disrespectful to their leadership roles and to the social harmony they aim to nurture.
She underlined the intricacy of housing needs in Montreal and defended her administration's initiatives to enhance housing units for vulnerable communities, including the 20-20-20 bylaw, regardless of its limited success in actual housing development.
Mayor Marchand, on the other hand, accused Poilievre of engaging in 'petty politics' and showing contempt for those working assiduously on housing issues. He questioned Poilievre's comprehension of federal funding for housing and criticized his disdain for elected officials.