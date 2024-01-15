en English
Canada’s Ambiguous Stance on South Africa’s Genocide Case against Israel

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:10 am EST
Canada’s Ambiguous Stance on South Africa’s Genocide Case against Israel

Canada’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Mlanie Joly, has released a statement regarding Canada’s stance on the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and its position on Israel amid South Africa’s actions in The Hague. Joly reaffirmed Canada’s historical backing for the ICJ and its role in peacefully resolving disputes between countries, asserting this support as an integral part of Canada’s commitment to the international rules-based order.

South Africa’s Case Against Israel

South Africa has accused Israel of committing genocide, citing intentional destruction of a national, ethnical, racial, or religious group. The case brought against Israel at the ICJ includes charges of apartheid, belligerent occupation, and blockade of the Gaza Strip. South Africa seeks an urgent court order to halt Israel’s siege of Gaza and its military offensive in the Palestinian territory. The case presents an opportunity to determine whether Israel is committing genocide against the Palestinian people, though a final judgment could take years.

Global Response

More than 50 countries, primarily from the Arab world and Africa, have expressed support for South Africa’s case. In contrast, the United States, United Kingdom, and Germany have rejected the allegations, with the US Secretary of State labelling them meritless. Israel denies the allegations and asserts it is defending itself against Hamas, which it considers a terrorist organization. The majority of European countries have refrained from taking a position, whereas some South American countries have expressed support for South Africa’s case. China, Russia, and India have largely remained silent on the matter.

Canada’s Ambiguous Stance

While addressing the specific case brought by South Africa against Israel, Joly’s response was ambiguous. She stated that Canada’s support for the ICJ and international law does not necessarily translate to acceptance of the premise of South Africa’s case. Critics suggest that her statement was overly cautious and lacked clarity, implying that political language is being used to evade a definitive position. The genocide case brought by South Africa against Israel and Canada’s stance on the matter continue to generate global interest.

Canada International Relations Politics
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

