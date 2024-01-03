en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

Canada’s Allegiance Oath to Monarch Under Debate Amid Proposed Bill

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:05 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 4:17 am EST
Canada’s Allegiance Oath to Monarch Under Debate Amid Proposed Bill

Canada’s traditional oath of allegiance to the current reigning monarch, King Charles, could soon be a relic of the past if a bill introduced by Liberal MP René Arseneault passes. Bill C-347 proposes a shift from the existing allegiance oath to an ‘oath of office,’ where Members of Parliament and senators would pledge to serve Canada and uphold its Constitution. The move has ignited a debate, pitching monarchists against republicans, with each side presenting compelling arguments.

A Push for Modernization or Undermining Monarchy?

Monarchists, including the Monarchist League of Canada, perceive the bill as a subtle attempt to dismantle the Westminster system and Canada’s constitutional monarchy. They have initiated a letter-writing campaign opposing the bill. On the other hand, republicans, like former federal public servant Pierre Vincent, argue that the bill is a stride toward modernizing Canada, eliminating what they view as an archaic institution.

(Read Also: The Trade In Services Agreement: A New Economic Order or a Step Too Far?)

Government’s Stance on the Matter

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has indicated that his government will not engage in discussions on the role of the monarchy at present. The office of Justice Minister Arif Virani also stated that they would provide their views during the bill’s debate in Parliament.

Potential Constitutional Implications

The bill’s potential passage could have substantial constitutional implications. Some experts suggest that such a significant change might require unanimous consent from all levels of government. Others predict possible legal challenges if the bill becomes law. However, the current sentiment of the Canadian public seems divided, further fueling the debate’s intensity.

(Read Also: Zimbabwe Ranks as One of the ‘Best Countries’ in 2023)

0
Canada Politics
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

A Year of Change: Canada's Privacy Law Developments in 2023

By Sakchi Khandelwal

District of Elkford Announces 2024 Council Meeting Schedule with Virtual Option

By Sakchi Khandelwal

COP28 Outcomes: A Deep Dive into Implications for Global Businesses

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Ottawa Courthouse Constable's Winter Clothing Drive for Released Prisoners Faces Crisis

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Warm Weather Challenges Winterlude Festival's Iconic Rideau Canal Skat ...
@Canada · 9 mins
Warm Weather Challenges Winterlude Festival's Iconic Rideau Canal Skat ...
heart comment 0
2024: The UN Declares International Year of Camelids

By Sakchi Khandelwal

2024: The UN Declares International Year of Camelids
Canada’s Federal Government Unveils $15.4 Billion Budget Cut

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Canada's Federal Government Unveils $15.4 Billion Budget Cut
Concordia Stingers Hockey Team’s Quest for Redemption and Championship Glory

By Salman Khan

Concordia Stingers Hockey Team's Quest for Redemption and Championship Glory
Yukon Communities Association Pushes for Property Tax Increase

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Yukon Communities Association Pushes for Property Tax Increase
Latest Headlines
World News
Qatari Cabinet Approves Multiple Initiatives; Strengthens International Relations
24 seconds
Qatari Cabinet Approves Multiple Initiatives; Strengthens International Relations
Northeastern Huskies vs Stony Brook Seawolves: A Collegiate Basketball Showdown
28 seconds
Northeastern Huskies vs Stony Brook Seawolves: A Collegiate Basketball Showdown
The Evolution of Women's Super League: Investment, Innovation, and Engagement
28 seconds
The Evolution of Women's Super League: Investment, Innovation, and Engagement
UNC Wilmington Seahawks vs Drexel Dragons: A Basketball Showdown of Titans
32 seconds
UNC Wilmington Seahawks vs Drexel Dragons: A Basketball Showdown of Titans
Cambridge United Partners with Cledara: A New Era for 'The Abbey'
33 seconds
Cambridge United Partners with Cledara: A New Era for 'The Abbey'
Hampton Pirates vs. Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens: A Pivotal College Basketball Showdown
37 seconds
Hampton Pirates vs. Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens: A Pivotal College Basketball Showdown
Riley Salerno: A Beacon of Resilience in High School Gymnastics
46 seconds
Riley Salerno: A Beacon of Resilience in High School Gymnastics
Junior Minister Naughton Advocates for Expansion of Life-Saving Drug Overdose Programme
1 min
Junior Minister Naughton Advocates for Expansion of Life-Saving Drug Overdose Programme
Cross Country Challenge Trophy: A Testament to Sports and Community Spirit in South Waziristan
2 mins
Cross Country Challenge Trophy: A Testament to Sports and Community Spirit in South Waziristan
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
16 mins
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
1 hour
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
1 hour
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
2 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
5 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
7 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
7 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
7 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
8 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app