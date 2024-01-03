Canada’s Allegiance Oath to Monarch Under Debate Amid Proposed Bill

Canada’s traditional oath of allegiance to the current reigning monarch, King Charles, could soon be a relic of the past if a bill introduced by Liberal MP René Arseneault passes. Bill C-347 proposes a shift from the existing allegiance oath to an ‘oath of office,’ where Members of Parliament and senators would pledge to serve Canada and uphold its Constitution. The move has ignited a debate, pitching monarchists against republicans, with each side presenting compelling arguments.

A Push for Modernization or Undermining Monarchy?

Monarchists, including the Monarchist League of Canada, perceive the bill as a subtle attempt to dismantle the Westminster system and Canada’s constitutional monarchy. They have initiated a letter-writing campaign opposing the bill. On the other hand, republicans, like former federal public servant Pierre Vincent, argue that the bill is a stride toward modernizing Canada, eliminating what they view as an archaic institution.

Government’s Stance on the Matter

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has indicated that his government will not engage in discussions on the role of the monarchy at present. The office of Justice Minister Arif Virani also stated that they would provide their views during the bill’s debate in Parliament.

Potential Constitutional Implications

The bill’s potential passage could have substantial constitutional implications. Some experts suggest that such a significant change might require unanimous consent from all levels of government. Others predict possible legal challenges if the bill becomes law. However, the current sentiment of the Canadian public seems divided, further fueling the debate’s intensity.

