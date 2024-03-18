Canada to Reveal Audit Summaries on ArriveCan Contractor Dalian's Indigenous Program Use

The Indigenous Services department is set to unveil audit summaries regarding the usage of a federal procurement program by ArriveCan contractor Dalian Enterprises, aimed at bolstering Indigenous businesses. Amid concerns over 'phantom joint ventures' and after misconduct allegations and an RCMP investigation linked to a $21.2 million contract awarded to Dalian, this move showcases the government's response to increasing scrutiny over Dalian's actions and founder David Yeo's public service role.

Background and Concerns

Dalian Enterprises, proclaiming itself as an aboriginally owned company, has been under the spotlight after bagging contracts worth over $400 million in the past decade, in collaboration with Coradix Technology Consulting Ltd. These contracts were facilitated through the Procurement Strategy for Indigenous Business (PSIB), a program meant to support Indigenous enterprises. However, the arrangement has sparked worries about potential 'phantom joint ventures', where an Indigenous partner might merely serve as a facade for securing set-aside contracts. The controversy intensified following allegations of misconduct and a subsequent RCMP investigation into a project funded by a contract initially meant for informatics professional services, which also covered the development of the ArriveCan app.

Audit and Investigation

Following reports and subsequent government action, Dalian, along with Coradix and another IT staffing company, faced suspension from obtaining federal contract work. This development led to a closer examination of Dalian's compliance with the PSIB requirements, including whether a significant portion of the contract work was indeed carried out by the Indigenous contractor or through Indigenous subcontractors. The federal government's decision to re-audit Dalian's eligibility for the Indigenous Business Directory (IBD) and to publicize the summaries of these audits marks a pivotal moment in addressing the concerns raised by Indigenous organizations and ensuring transparency and accountability in government contracting processes.

The Implications

This unfolding scenario not only sheds light on the challenges and potential loopholes within federal procurement programs aimed at supporting Indigenous businesses but also raises critical questions about the integrity of public-private partnerships and the safeguards against conflicts of interest. The outcomes of the audits and the government's response could significantly impact the future of the PSIB, potentially leading to reforms that ensure genuine support for Indigenous enterprises and prevent exploitation.

As the Indigenous Services department commits to releasing the audit summaries, stakeholders await with keen interest, hoping for clarity and actionable insights. This situation underscores the delicate balance between fostering inclusive economic opportunities for Indigenous businesses and maintaining rigorous oversight to uphold the program's integrity and objectives.