Canada to Launch Public Inquiry into Election Foreign Interference Amidst Global Health Concerns

Canada, a nation known for its democratic values, is ready to launch a public inquiry into foreign interference in its 2019 and 2021 federal elections. This move comes in response to allegations of electoral tampering by several foreign actors, including China, Russia, India, and others.

Setting the Stage for Transparency

The Conservative Party has formally requested the inquiry to focus specifically on Iranian influence in Canada, expressing concerns about Iran's campaign of intimidation. The inquiry has also been instructed to probe interference by other foreign state or non-state actors, with the freedom to expand its focus into any avenues or actors not specifically named. It is being led by Quebec appeals judge Marie-Josée Hogue, who is expected to report back by December.

A Deep Dive into the Allegations

The inquiry was instigated by media reports suggesting attempts to swing Chinese-Canadian voters behind the governing Liberals, as well as disinformation targeting opposition Conservative MPs. David Vigneault, the director of the Canadian Security Intelligence Service, assured the inquiry of the government's willingness to disclose information on foreign interference. The hearings will further scrutinize the government's ability to detect, deter, and counter foreign interference targeting Canada's democratic processes.

Foreign Affairs and Public Health on the Line

