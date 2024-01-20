Canada Reaffirms Support for Ukraine, Considers Use of Frozen Russian Assets

Canada's Deputy Prime Minister, Chrystia Freeland, during the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2023 held in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, reinforced her country's persistent support for Ukraine in its ongoing conflict with Russia. She underscored that the battle Ukraine is embroiled in is not solely for its sovereignty and freedom, but also represents a struggle for the preservation of global democratic values.

Canada's Substantial Aid to Ukraine

Canada has pledged an impressive sum exceeding $940 billion in aid to Ukraine, scheduled to be allocated by 2026. The breakdown of the financial assistance, as outlined in the 2023 Fall Economic Statement, reveals that Canada will disburse over $595 million in 2023-2024, $232 million in 2024-2025, and finally, $143 million in 2025-2026.

Discussions on Frozen Russian Assets

This significant commitment from Canada follows a series of discussions between Freeland and Ukrainian Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kuleba, centering on the possible utilization of frozen Russian assets to buttress Ukraine. This proposal, according to Freeland, aligns perfectly with the moral, political, and legal interests of Ukraine and its allies. Notably, in April 2022, the US House of Representatives had given a thumbs-up to a bill advocating for the confiscation of Russian assets to aid Ukraine.

Russia's Opposition to Asset Seizure

In December 2023, the United States further proposed a plan to the G7 to seize $300 billion in Russian assets. This move has been met with staunch opposition from Russia, which has denounced it as a violation of reserve security principles. As a result, Russia has sought to defend its position through international law firms and expert opinions.

The discussions surrounding the frozen Russian assets come amid concerns about the precedent mechanism and potential impact on central bank assets. Janet Yellen, the US Secretary of the Treasury, has been tasked by the G7 leaders to investigate viable options for seizing these assets based on international law.