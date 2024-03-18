Canada Probes Chinese-Built Port Cranes for Security Risks Amid US Findings

In a significant development, Canada is assessing the national security implications of Chinese-built port cranes after a U.S. investigation uncovered potential threats. B.C. Premier David Eby emphasized the urgency of the matter, indicating collaboration between Ottawa and the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority to scrutinize the equipment made by Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co. Ltd. (ZPMC).

Uncovering Hidden Risks

The inquiry into the Chinese-manufactured cranes stems from a U.S. congressional investigation that revealed hidden modems in the machinery, not essential for operational purposes. These findings raise concerns about the potential for remote access and exploitation by the Communist Party of China during crises. Canadian agencies, including Transport Canada, are now working closely with U.S. counterparts to address and mitigate these security threats to Canada's marine transportation system.

Political and Corporate Responses

Political figures across Canada have voiced their concerns, with NDP MP Peter Julian and Conservative foreign affairs critic Michael Chong calling for immediate action to safeguard national security. Meanwhile, ZPMC has denied allegations that its cranes pose any cybersecurity risk, asserting adherence to international laws and regulations. The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority, alongside terminal operators like Global Container Terminals and DP World, reassures the public of the rigorous assessment and testing of crane components.

Implications for National Security

Experts warn that the installed devices could potentially offer a backdoor for disabling critical infrastructure during emergencies, drawing parallels to concerns previously raised about Huawei's telecommunications equipment. The situation underscores the necessity for proactive measures in national security, emphasizing the importance of vigilance and collaboration among allies to counter potential threats.

This investigation into Chinese-built port cranes in Canada highlights the broader context of cybersecurity and national security in the digital age. As the probe continues, the outcome could have significant implications for the future of international trade and security protocols, underscoring the need for a comprehensive approach to safeguarding critical infrastructure.