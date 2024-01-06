en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

Canada Faces Controversy: Petition Advocates for UN Withdrawal

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 6, 2024 at 3:11 am EST | Updated: Jan 6, 2024 at 4:38 am EST
Canada Faces Controversy: Petition Advocates for UN Withdrawal

In a controversial move that has ignited debates across the nation, Conservative MP Leslyn Lewis recently advocated for Canada’s withdrawal from the United Nations (UN) and its subsidiary organizations. Her call, fueled by concerns over national sovereignty, surfaced on a social media post promoting a petition. Astonishingly, the petition has gathered a significant backing of over 60,000 signatures, pointing towards a growing discontent among some Canadians.

(Read Also: Progress Pride Flag Controversy at York Catholic District School Board)

The Petition and its Implications

While the process of petitioning is legal and open to all Members of Parliament (MPs), the unfolding scenario has drawn attention to the dual role of petitions. Apart from expressing public sentiment, they also serve as a potent fundraising tool, adding signatories to the Conservative database for future donation requests. The petition argues that Canada’s participation in the UN’s Agenda 2030 undermines national sovereignty and personal autonomy, raising alarm over changes in consumption and production patterns and international direction on climate change.

Questionable Claims and Criticism

The petition has attracted criticism for several reasons. Firstly, it is the irony of the United Nations Human Rights Committee being chaired by representatives of countries like Iran, known for its poor human rights record. However, the core issue with Lewis’s petition is not the UN’s reliability but the idea of Canada isolating itself from the global stage. The petition’s baseless claims about the UN and its programs have been called out.

(Read Also: How Pursuing Certain Courses Can Lead to High-Paying Jobs for Immigrants in Canada)

The Role of Conservative Party and Call for Action

NDP MP Charlie Angus has criticized the growing extremism in the Conservative Party. Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre finds himself in a predicament, caught between distancing himself from such conspiracist ideas and risking alienation from his party’s right-wing base. The author reflects on their own experience hosting a talk show in the United States, encountering conspiracy theories about the UN threatening national independence. The parallels between this situation and sentiments expressed by some Americans in the past are uncanny.

In conclusion, the controversial petition and the ensuing debates underscore the necessity for Canada to maintain its seriousness as a nation beyond the realm of social media conspiracies. It is a call for Canadians to evaluate the potential impact of such a withdrawal and make informed decisions based on facts, not fear.

Read More

0
Canada Politics
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Canada

See more
10 seconds ago
Infant Receives Life-saving Pacemaker Surgery at B.C. Children's Hospital
In an unprecedented medical breakthrough, a three-month-old infant diagnosed with a critically slow heart rate has become the second baby in Canada to receive a life-saving pacemaker surgery at B.C. Children’s Hospital. Jonithin Logan’s survival story marks a new chapter in the medical field as the innovative procedure involves a modified small pacemaker initially designed
Infant Receives Life-saving Pacemaker Surgery at B.C. Children's Hospital
Regina Delivery Driver Robbed at Knifepoint: Suspect Apprehended
45 mins ago
Regina Delivery Driver Robbed at Knifepoint: Suspect Apprehended
1982 Toronto Cold Case Solved: Genetic Genealogy Uncovers Murder Suspect
46 mins ago
1982 Toronto Cold Case Solved: Genetic Genealogy Uncovers Murder Suspect
Calima Energy to Sell Blackspur Oil to Astara Energy for C$75 Million
36 mins ago
Calima Energy to Sell Blackspur Oil to Astara Energy for C$75 Million
Neighborhood Amenities: Unexpected Influencers of Youth Mental Health Amidst COVID-19
39 mins ago
Neighborhood Amenities: Unexpected Influencers of Youth Mental Health Amidst COVID-19
Hamilton Grapples with RVs in Parking Lots as Housing Crisis Symptom
45 mins ago
Hamilton Grapples with RVs in Parking Lots as Housing Crisis Symptom
Latest Headlines
World News
Infant Receives Life-saving Pacemaker Surgery at B.C. Children's Hospital
11 seconds
Infant Receives Life-saving Pacemaker Surgery at B.C. Children's Hospital
Innovative Spheroid Model Cultivation Could Revolutionize Personalized Lung Cancer Treatment
26 seconds
Innovative Spheroid Model Cultivation Could Revolutionize Personalized Lung Cancer Treatment
Michael Penix Jr.: A Left-Handed Quarterback Defying Football Norms
37 seconds
Michael Penix Jr.: A Left-Handed Quarterback Defying Football Norms
Super Eagles Soar High: Triumph in Final Warm-Up Matches Ahead of AFCON 2024
9 mins
Super Eagles Soar High: Triumph in Final Warm-Up Matches Ahead of AFCON 2024
ANC Marks 112th Year with Reflection, Strategy, and Renewed Vigor
9 mins
ANC Marks 112th Year with Reflection, Strategy, and Renewed Vigor
Disruptive Thunderstorms Loom Over KwaZulu-Natal: A Weather Warning
9 mins
Disruptive Thunderstorms Loom Over KwaZulu-Natal: A Weather Warning
Stewart Morrison Clinches Prize Entry to Rally Barbados 2024
11 mins
Stewart Morrison Clinches Prize Entry to Rally Barbados 2024
Glorious Gladiola Clinches BCA Super50 Cup, Defeating Wildey
11 mins
Glorious Gladiola Clinches BCA Super50 Cup, Defeating Wildey
GRECO Criticizes Malta for Insufficient Compliance with Anti-Corruption Recommendations
11 mins
GRECO Criticizes Malta for Insufficient Compliance with Anti-Corruption Recommendations
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
36 mins
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
4 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
4 hours
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
6 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
6 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
6 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
6 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
6 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
7 hours
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app