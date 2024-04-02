Canada Expands Haiti Evacuation Efforts, Including Citizens' Relatives and Charter Flight

Amid escalating violence and chaos in Haiti, Canada has broadened its evacuation operations to include not only citizens but also their relatives and permanent residents, marking a significant step in addressing the ongoing humanitarian crisis. Canada's Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly, a week after announcing the initiation of airlifts for individuals holding valid Canadian passports from Haiti to the Dominican Republic, disclosed the expansion of these efforts. The Canadian government has vowed to facilitate a charter flight, enabling Canadians and eligible relatives to journey to Montreal from the Dominican Republic at market rates, starting Wednesday if conditions permit.

Escalation of Violence Triggers Expanded Evacuation

The decision to widen the scope of evacuees comes in the wake of deteriorating security conditions in Haiti, characterized by gang-led violence and severe restrictions on access to food and essentials. In recent months, the situation has worsened, prompting a surge in Canadians seeking assistance to exit the country. From an initial 300 individuals seeking help a week ago, the number has escalated to 500, indicating the growing concern among those with ties to Canada. Eligibility for the airlift has been extended to include spouses, common-law partners, and dependent children of Canadian citizens and permanent residents.

Canada's Humanitarian Response and Political Crisis in Haiti

Canada's response to the crisis in Haiti is part of a broader humanitarian effort that includes a commitment made a year ago to welcome 15,000 migrants from the Western Hemisphere on humanitarian grounds. This initiative aligns with the closure of a popular asylum route from the U.S. to Canada, reflecting Canada's dedication to offering refuge to those in extreme risk of violence. The political and humanitarian crisis in Haiti has persisted since mid-2021, with gangs unleashing unprecedented violence and limiting access to essential services. The situation has been exacerbated by the prospect of foreign military intervention, leading to the release of prisoners and the shutdown of Haiti's main airport.

International Response and Future Outlook

