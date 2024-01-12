Canada Dismisses Premise of South Africa’s Legal Case Against Israel

In a significant development, Canada has made clear its stance on South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ). Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has stated that while Canada fully supports the ICJ, it does not endorse the premise of South Africa’s case. South Africa has accused Israel of genocidal actions in its bombardment of Gaza and siege on the Palestinians living there, a charge that Israel has strenuously denied.

Israel Fights Back Against Genocide Accusations

Engaging with the ICJ, Israel has defended its international reputation against the grave charges. The case has seen South Africa call for the court to order Israel to halt its attacks. These began after Hamas militants killed 1,200 people in Israel and took around 240 people, including children, hostage on October 7. In response, Israel launched airstrikes and restricted access to crucial supplies in the Hamas-controlled territory. Local authorities report that these actions have resulted in the deaths of over 23,200 Palestinians.

Canada’s Position

Canada’s Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, reiterated that Canada’s support for the ICJ does not mean acceptance of the premise of South Africa’s case. The country is involved in five cases at the ICJ. Trudeau’s government is reviewing South Africa’s legal case against Israel, with Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland stating that the case is one-sided. The situation has divided the Liberal caucus in Canada, with some countries backing the case.

United States and the Case

Adding another layer to the geopolitical drama, the United States has also expressed support for the ICJ’s crucial role. However, it has dubbed the claims of Israel committing genocide as unfounded. Amidst the international debate, Canada eventually voted in favour of a ceasefire in Gaza. In response to the case, Israel is expected to invoke its right to self-defence against Hamas.