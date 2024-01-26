Canada Commemorates Holocaust Remembrance Day with Emphasis on Combatting Hate

Canada solemnly marked International Holocaust Remembrance Day, with its Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities, Honorable Mlanie Joly and Honorable Kamal Khera, issuing a significant joint statement. This marks a moment of reflection on a grim period of history where anti-Semitism, racism, and intolerance led to the genocide of 6 million Jews and the persecution of many minority groups.

Preserving Memory, Combating Hate

Canada’s commitment to remembering the victims of the Holocaust and learning from history is unwavering. The country is determined to combat the rise in anti-Semitic violence and hate speech, which threatens societal harmony. A significant step taken in this direction is the appointment of Deborah Lyons as a special envoy. Lyons’ role will be to preserve the memory of the Holocaust and fight anti-Semitism, a mission she has already begun by visiting Israel to support Holocaust remembrance efforts and endorsing the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance's definition of anti-Semitism.

A Staunch Stand Against Hate

In addition to these efforts, Canada has increased its commitment to fighting hatred by investing nearly $200 million since 2019. The nation is developing an anti-racism strategy and has implemented the country's first Anti-Hate Action Plan, demonstrating its proactive approach towards fostering an inclusive society. The government's actions are underpinned by the belief that hate and intolerance have no place in Canada or the world.

A Message of Unity

The joint statement concluded with a potent reminder that everyone deserves to feel safe and free from discrimination. It underscored the essentiality of remembrance, not just as a tribute to the victims of the Holocaust, but as a warning against the potential consequences of bigotry. As Canada and the world commemorated International Holocaust Remembrance Day, the message was clear - let us remember, learn, and strive for a world free from hate.